|Orion Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
01.11.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01.11.2022
|Date
|01.11.2022
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|ORNBV
|Amount
|18,500
|Average price/share
|46.3895
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|46.8400
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|46.0100
|EUR
|Total price
|858,205.75
|EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 01.11.2022:
|ORNBV 886,232
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Attachment