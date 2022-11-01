Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 1 November 2022

No. 16/2022

Major Shareholder Announcement

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Incentive Investment Funds ICAV.

Incentive Investment Funds ICAV and, indirectly, Incentive Investment Funds PLC has notified the company that its aggregate holding of shares amounts to less than 5% of the share capital in ISS A/S. Incentive AS continues to hold more than 5% of the total voting rights in ISS A/S.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

