Eltropy Named a Winner in Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses grow. Eltropy , the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFI’s), was recognized as a winner on the honoree list of 252 firms.



All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership grow their businesses. B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, allowing founders to focus on their core missions. To this end, Eltropy has empowered CFI’s to adapt to the pandemic-accelerated demands for digital financial offerings while continuing to provide consumers with personalized service—both online and in branch.

“We are extremely honored to be included on the list for the Inc. 2022 Power Partners,” said Ashish Garg, Founder and CEO of Eltropy. “Over the course of the pandemic, Eltropy’s platform has become mission-critical to credit unions and community banks as they explore new ways to connect with consumers, whether it’s through Text, Video, Secure Chat or AI. With more and more people expecting a high standard of digital excellence, Eltropy enables community financial institutions to serve consumers in the channel of their choice and deliver the personalized service that meets the digital preferences of Gen Z all the way through retirees.”

Since deploying Eltropy in the fall of 2020, Chelsea Groton Bank has seen consumer engagement increase 100% year-over-year, with 30% of Video calls resulting in a document-signing event. CFI’s are also working to limit the number of vendors they have to alleviate both regulatory and training challenges. That’s why Eltropy combines all the best-in-class digital communication capabilities into a single platform, currently providing over 500 CFI’s with end-to-end virtual branch capabilities.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables financial institutions to engage in a secure and compliant way digitally. Using our award-winning Digital Communications Platform, community financial institutions can communicate, automate and use intelligence to improve operations, engagement and productivity. Community banks and Credit Unions use Eltropy to communicate with consumers via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform bolstered by proprietary AI, skill-based routing, and other contact center capabilities.

For more information about Eltropy, please visit https://eltropy.com

CONTACT

Codeword Agency

eltropy@codewordagency.com

856-599-1879