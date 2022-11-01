Shareholder Presentation

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”)

1 November 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Shareholder update presentation

As previously communicated via the Company’s website, the next Investor Update Presentation will take place via Zoom, tomorrow 2 November 2022 at 11:00 AM.

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc invite any shareholders not already registered to register for the presentation by following this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Jb9qP8fFRmydzu84gXOGIw

John Hustler (Chairman), Richard Manley (Seneca Partners CEO) and Matt Currie (Seneca Partners Investment Director) will provide a live presentation to update shareholders on the VCT and progress made with a Q&A session at the end to address questions.

We are inviting anyone with a question regarding the VCT to please get in touch with us via email. Please send your questions to enquiries@senecavct.co.uk and we will respond to those questions during the Q&A portion of the presentation. The Q&As and a recording of the presentation will also be published on the Company’s website following the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Matt Currie, Seneca Partners Limited at Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk