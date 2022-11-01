Surgical Microscopes Market Size to Surpass USD 1184.34 Million by 2030 at 10.94% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Microscopes Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Surgical Microscopes Market Information by Type, Application, End user - Forecast Till 2030”, the market is projected to generate approximately USD 1,184.34 million by the end of the year 2030. However, the same market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the review period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

The high magnification resolution of surgical microscopes is useful for microsurgeries. In order to guarantee total cross-infection control, surgical microscopes are useful for disinfection and component sterilization. As research has shown, even the most basic surgical microscopes can set you back a few thousand dollars, and the more sophisticated models can cost far more. Optical microscopes tailored for the operating room are what we mean when we talk about surgical microscopes. Thanks to their great magnification and resolution, surgical microscopes are useful for microsurgeries. Moreover, surgical microscopes help with disinfection and component sterilization, which is essential for achieving fully adjustable cross-infection control.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1184.34 Million CAGR 10.94% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High demand for the minimally invasive surgeries Rising use of fluorescence image-guided surgery and customized microscopy solutions development

Surgical Microscopes Market Competitive Dynamics:

Some of the key players in the surgical microscopes market are:

Accu-Scope Inc.

Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.

Arri Medical (Arri Group)

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation

Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Novartis AG

Olympus Corporation

Seiler Precision Microscopes

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

Surgical Microscopes Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The increasing popularity of minimally invasive treatments, the number of surgical operations performed, the prevalence of fluorescent image-guided surgery (FIGS), and the development of specialized microscopy solutions are all factors driving expansion in the global surgical microscopes market.

Further, the medical industry's intense focus on improving surgical methods is expected to drive the global market forward during the forecast period. The introduction of new technologies like as wide-angle illumination, red reflex illumination, and augmented reality (AR) microscopy, as well as the rising number of surgical procedures, are anticipated to fuel the market's expansion.

The product's technological developments have allowed for enhanced vision, stability, size, placement, and recording, as well as the incorporation of image-guided microscope systems. They allow for the magnification and illumination of deep surgical fields in 3D with little invasive access.

Additionally, surgical microscopes have revolutionized the field of minimally invasive surgeries by allowing surgeons to perform surgeries with maximum precision on actual pathology by magnifying the surrounding anatomical structures. This has led to better patient outcomes, shorter procedure times, and quicker recoveries. Further, the integration of surgical workflow has greatly removed the restrictions of open procedures.

Market Constraints

However, the global market may be limited by a number of problems, including the lack of necessary medical infrastructure in undeveloped and developing nations, strict regulatory rules, and the high cost of microscopic devices.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Since each country's government has advised hospitals and surgery centers to delay or cancel elective procedures during the current COVID-19 pandemic, a worldwide decrease in surgical procedures has been seen. With fewer surgeries being performed everywhere, the previously rising demand for surgical microscopes has leveled off for the time being.

The lockdown in most nations disrupted the supply chain and logistics for manufacturers, and the reduction in medical tourism for surgical procedures harmed both the supply and demand sides of the business.

In the coming years, the world's economies are predicted to expand as businesses resume elective processes and normal operations within the established standards. New surgical microscopes are expected to be in high demand around the world as a result of rising interest in minimally invasive procedures, which aim to shorten patients' recovery times and cut costs at hospitals.

Surgical Microscopes Market Segmentation:

Based on types

The market for surgical microscopes is likely to be led by the on casters microscopes subsegment. When compared to competing products, its superior ease of use is largely responsible for its massive market share.

Based on application

The neurosurgery & spine surgery are anticipated to hold the greatest proportion of the surgical microscopes market, followed by ophthalmology.

Based on end users

The hospitals are anticipated to represent the largest market segment for surgical microscopes.

Surgical Microscopes Market Region Analysis:

Increased numbers of neurosurgeries, spinal surgeries, and ophthalmic operations, as well as rising awareness about oral hygiene, are expected to propel the Americas to the forefront of the surgical microscopes market. Improvements in surgical methods and the introduction of cutting-edge treatment options have contributed to the expansion of the American market. The market for surgical microscopes is expanding rapidly in North America because of a number of factors, including rising disposable income, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a well-informed populace.

The surgical microscopes market is predicted to be second largest in Europe. The existence of several market players in addition to growing government backing for device manufacturers are the primary reasons for the market's expansion in this area. There has been a dramatic shift in the adoption and implementation of new medical products and procedures as a result of the widespread distribution of these goods and services, made possible by the globalization of many firms.

Because of the rising number of neurosurgeries in Asia, the market for surgical microscopes in the Asia-Pacific area has also expanded rapidly. In addition, progress in the field of medicine in emerging economies like India and China. Moreover, its quickest growth throughout the forecast period may be attributed to the region's rising R&D expenditure, rising number of medical device businesses, and increased government funding for healthcare.

The market for surgical microscopes is predicted to expand marginally in the Middle East and Africa region over the forecast period.

