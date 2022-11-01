Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Size to grow $ 2,483.50 Mn in 2030 | CAGR 14.10 %.

New York, United States , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Size was valued at USD 750.50 Million in 2021, the market is projected to grow USD 2,483.50 Million in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.10 %. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Robotic pool cleaners are intelligent swimming pool cleaners that clean debris and dirt from pool floors and walls with minimal human intervention. Smart pool cleaners are gaining popularity due to their ability to detect and navigate to specific cleaning locations. Furthermore, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in products has resulted in the development of self-driving pool cleaners. The rapid expansion of the water recreation industry is propelling the global market for robotic pool cleaners. The increasing integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing has resulted in the development of automated pool cleaning equipment. These robots have a variety of applications in the hospitality industry. Furthermore, programmed and automated household robots are quickly becoming the best robotic pool cleaners on the market. Major industry participants are launching practical and dependable solutions to diversify their sources of income.

Throughout the forecast period, the robotic pool cleaner market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The global market's growth opportunities are attributed to increasing disposable income around the world, which increases their spending capacity on leisure activities such as swimming and other related trips. These activities encourage increased swimming participation, which increases the demand for pool cleaning equipment and other items. As a result, there will be demand opportunities in the global market in the near future to maintain pool hygiene. Because of their ease of installation, robotic pool cleaners have seen a significant increase in demand in commercial and residential applications in recent years. In addition, the cost of routine maintenance is significantly lower. Furthermore, the dependability of these cleaners is expected to fuel global market expansion opportunities in the coming years. Because they operate without human intervention, robotic pool cleaners are becoming increasingly popular. It reduces the risks of human-caused accidents, such as slipping and drowning. As a result of these factors, the robotic pool cleaner market is expected to experience new demand opportunities in the commercial sector.

The numerous advantages of robotic pool cleaner machines, such as ease of use, low cost, and high scrubbing power, will drive market growth in the coming years. In addition to scrubbing and filtering fine suspended particles, the product can effectively circulate pool water. A robotic pool cleaner is a small machine with its own filter media and power supply that cleans contaminants like algae, dirt, and small debris from pools. This automated cleaner is ideal for cleaning inground pools, but several other models can also clean above-ground pool floors.

The advanced automatic operation of these cleaners with lower maintenance costs is also expected to fuel future growth prospects. These cleaners are increasingly being used to clean pools and are regarded as desirable products in the global market. Some of the significant factors that are likely to drive demand avenues are simple features, dependability, and speed. However, the high cost of these robotic pool cleaners is expected to limit growth opportunities in the robotic pool cleaner market during the forecast period. However, the market's key players are taking steps to improve product efficiency and capabilities in order to better serve the masses. As a result, these factors are expected to boost global market growth prospects.

Global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product (Residential Pool Cleaning Robot And Commercial Pool Cleaning Robot), By Type (In Ground, Above Ground, Cloud Connected, Bluetooth And Wi Fi Connected), By Cleaning Type (Single-Surface Cleaning And Multi-Surface Cleaning), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, And Offline Stores), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

The market for robotic pool cleaners is moderately fragmented. The presence of both domestic and international players has long been a feature of the global market. Furthermore, these players are expected to focus on various strategies in order to gain a share of the global market, develop brand awareness, and penetrate developing markets. Along with these efforts, these players are concentrating on improving their services in order to gain a larger consumer base. Mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, company network expansion, and agreements or partnerships are some of the other notable factors that are expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

One of the key trends driving the robotic pool cleaner market dynamics is the increasing development of residential high-rise buildings with swimming pools. For example, in July 2021, Gensler unveiled plans for a 41-story building in Canada with a swimming pool housed in an off-center atrium and surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glazing. Furthermore, the increasing deployment of pool-cleaning robots in public swimming pools in countries such as South Korea and China will contribute to market growth in the coming years.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The major key players in the market drives includes BWT Holding GmbH, Mariner 3S AG, Maytronics Ltd., Milagrow Robot, Pentair AES, Fluidra, Water Tech Corp, Rock Rocker, Hayward Industries, Inc., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., Aquatron Robotic Technology, iRobot Corporation, KOKIDO, Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. Ltd, and among Others.

