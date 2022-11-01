Green Builder Media and myQ Launch Garage Door Opener Giveaway

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media and myQ want to help three lucky homeowners enhance the security of their homes with a smart garage door opener that comes with a built-in camera and works with the myQ app.

Here are the top 5 reasons to sign up for a chance to win!

Never worry if the garage door was left open–you can see it, check and close it from the myQ app from anywhere. Get real-time alerts and see who is coming and going during the busy holiday season and every day in between with the myQ app. Keep grinches away from your package and grocery deliveries with FREE in-garage delivery. Simply link to Amazon Key or Walmart+ InHome in the myQ app. Conveniently let someone into your home to take care of pets, plants or an emergency while you’re traveling over the holidays with the myQ app–no need to share keys or codes. Easily pair it with myQ locks–know the front door is locked, the garage door is closed and your home is secure.

Click here to enter the giveaway!

“The garage is the main entry point to the home for 70 percent of today’s homeowners,” says Melissa Foley, principal of strategic relationships for Chamberlain Group, a company that provides access control solutions with its myQ smart technology and LiftMaster and Chamberlain garage door opener brands. “Being able to monitor who is coming and going from the garage (kids, friends, extended family), while being able to control who you let in (the dog walker) or keep out (a family of raccoons) makes a myQ smart garage door opener a must-have smart home device that puts busy parents in control while enhancing the security of the home.”

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, decarbonization, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

About Chamberlain

Chamberlain is part of Chamberlain Group, a family of iconic smart access brands recently acquired by Blackstone. Chamberlain manufactures and markets some of the most reliable and innovative do-it-yourself products for the garage and home. Chamberlain smart garage door openers and smart home access devices powered by myQ can be found in major retail stores including Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart. For more information, visit myQ.com. Follow myQ on Facebook and Instagram.

