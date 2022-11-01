Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

November 1, 2022

Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after the PDMR has left employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMRDATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Wael SawanOctober 28, 2022SHELL (AMS)9,386

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke                                
Deputy Company Secretary                        
                                
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70        
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price28.125
Volume9,386
Total263,981.25
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

9,386
28.125
263,981.25
Date of transaction October 28, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue