NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

November 1, 2022

Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after the PDMR has left employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED Wael Sawan October 28, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 9,386

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary



LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

