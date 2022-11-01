Medical Solutions Acquires Host Healthcare

Omaha, NE, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, announces its acquisition of San Diego, CA based Host Healthcare. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Host Healthcare, which will continue to operate independently as its own brand under the Medical Solutions parent company, was founded in 2012 and has experienced rapid growth in the healthcare staffing industry. Specializing in Nursing, Allied, and Therapy staffing, Host Healthcare has earned numerous healthcare staffing industry awards in categories including fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. and best places to work.

This acquisition reinforces Medical Solutions’ vision to create the healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers great patient outcomes while enriching the lives of people who provide care. “The timing was right for both of our organizations to align,” said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. “The synergy that will evolve from leveraging the strengths of both companies will expand our market share and allow us to fulfill the rapidly growing needs of new and existing clients. The industry as a whole will benefit as we infuse more resources into the healthcare system pipeline. It’s always our ultimate goal to connect care, ensuring better patient outcomes.”

“Our Host Healthcare brand and company was built on trust, mutual respect, and strong values,” said Adam Francis, Founder and CEO of Host Healthcare. “The foundation at Medical Solutions is built upon these same principles. Our travelers, customers, and employees will all benefit from this acquisition, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring this opportunity to them.”