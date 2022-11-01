PingCAP Announces TiDB Cloud Serverless Tier, Delivering Affordable HTAP Database Service to Developers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL database provider, during the keynote session at today’s HTAP Summit, announced the beta release of its Serverless Tier on TiDB Cloud. The Serverless Tier, currently available on Amazon Web Services, is a fully managed self-driving HTAP database service that enables developers to deploy their infrastructure at scale in the most cost-efficient way without managing server infrastructure.



Built for applications with variable transactional, analytical, and hybrid workloads and spiking traffic, TiDB Cloud Serverless Tier can automatically scale up and down to meet the demand in real-time. With just a few clicks, developers can deploy and provision a fully-featured serverless TiDB database. TiDB Cloud Serverless is MySQL compatible, so developers can still use their favorite MySQL frameworks and tools.

TiDB Cloud Serverless Tier will replace the original Developer Tier. “TiDB Cloud Serverless Tier is an always-on HTAP database service that provides developers with enough agility and flexibility to build and evaluate applications on TiDB Cloud,” said Max Liu, CEO and Co-founder of PingCAP. “They can scale seamlessly from intermittent, infrequent and unpredictable workloads all the way to mission-critical workloads with the dedicated tier.”

There is no upfront cost. The service makes it possible for companies to pay by the SQL requests they submit and the storage that is used. This consumption-based pricing creates a very cost-effective model for developers.

Why TiDB Cloud?

TiDB is the leading open-source, MySQL-compatible, distributed NewSQL database. It supports Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) and allows businesses to run real-time analytical queries. It also features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability.

TiDB Cloud simplifies deployment and scaling. With a cloud-native, distributed architecture, the need for manual sharding is eliminated. The built-in TiDB replication design also eliminates the need for complex failover schemes. With TiDB, worrying about outages and manual recovery are things of the past. Your time is freed up to focus on making better applications for your customers.

TiDB Cloud allows developers, DevOps, and DBA teams to handle tasks that were once considered complex, such as infrastructure management and cluster deployment, with ease and without needing to be a database expert. By scaling TiDB Cloud nodes for computing and storage separately, databases can be optimized for efficiency without wasting expensive resources.

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their business priorities. PingCAP's flagship product, TiDB, is an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, high availability, and MySQL compatibility.