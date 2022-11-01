Special Guests and Students Gather at Red River College Polytech, in Winnipeg, MB, to Launch the 18th National Skilled Trade and Technology Week

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is proud to launch its 18th National Skilled Trade and Technology Week (NSTTW), aimed at raising awareness to students and educators about the incredible skilled trade and technology career opportunities available across Canada.

SCC hosted the official launch of NSTTW on November 1st, at Red River College Polytech, Notre Dame Campus. Special guests included: Dr. Patrick Rouble, President, Skills/Compétences Canada, Mr. Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada, Mr. Eric Charron, Deputy Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration, Mr. Fred Meier, President of Red River College Polytech and Ms. Jamie McMillan, Founder of KickAss Careers. Skills/Compétences Canada was also happy to announce that the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition will be hosted in Winnipeg, on May 25 and 26, at the RBC Convention Centre.



Following the official launch, approximately 500 students from local middle schools participated in several Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities hosted by educators and industry experts. These activities ranged from constructing a brick wall, doing virtual welding, cooking indigenous cuisine, to planting a Harvest wall, just to name a few. Throughout the day, students learned about the interesting and important educational pathways and career opportunities in several different trade and technology sectors. Also highlighted at the event was the importance of Adaptability, one of the Skills for Success identified as fundamental to working in the skilled trade and technology industries. For more information on the Skills for Sucess visit the Skills for Success Webpage.

“National Skilled Trade and Technology Week raises awareness of the rewarding careers that exist in the skilled trades and technologies to Canadian youth. There is a growing demand for skilled workers in our country, and events like these allow us to promote these careers to our future workforce”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

During the week, SCC’s provincial/territorial member organizations across the country will host a series of events to promote skilled trade and technology activities in Canada. For more information, visit the NSTTW webpage on the SCC website.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest estimate, about 700,000 skilled trade workers are expected to retire between 2019 and 2028, creating an ever-growing need to recruit and train thousands more.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. For more information, visit www.skillscanada.com or call 877-754-5226.

