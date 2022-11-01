Blue Line Protection Group Inc. Announces Expansion of Operations in New Mexico.

Denver, CO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BLPG), a leader in cash logistics, armed transportation, and compliance is announcing the expansion of its operations to the State of New Mexico. During the third quarter of 2022, Blue Line was able to secure banking relationships and numerous pickup sites throughout the state. CEO Dan Allen stated, “We are enthusiastic about the expansion and the new business opportunities that New Mexico has to offer. With the opening of operations in the state, Blue Line will now have a presence in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada.” The company will integrate its first-class compliance function with the transport and cash management sectors.



About Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armored cash-in-transit (CIT) and cash management services, including currency processing, to financial institutions and retail businesses in Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada. Further, the company’s compliance services help financial institutions serving cash-intensive industries comply with federal “know your customer” mandates. For more information, visit www.BlueLineProtectionGroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and other matters not anticipated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information contact:

Anne Kurowski

investorrelations@bluelineprotectiongroup.com

Blue Line Protection Group

(800)844-5576