Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $109.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 77% increase over the same quarter last year

Achieved gross margin of 81.9% in the third quarter of 2022

Activated 59 new centers in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 844 U.S. medical centers providing Inspire therapy

Created 18 new U.S. sales territories in the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 209 U.S. sales territories

Completed an underwritten public offering in August 2022, raising $243.8 million of net proceeds

Launched Bluetooth®-enabled patient remote and new silicone-based stimulation and sensing leads

"Once again, the Inspire team executed extremely well during the third quarter, continuing the strong momentum we saw in the first half of 2022. Despite the macroeconomic challenges that persisted through the quarter, the team remained focused on delivering high-quality patient outcomes. Our growth was driven primarily by the increased utilization at existing sites, along with the addition of 59 new implanting centers and 18 additional U.S. sales territories," said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. "Our direct-to-consumer efforts further expanded our presence with the implementation of the second phase of our national television advertising campaign, resulting in strong web activity and an increase in the number of patients contacting our Advisor Care Program (ACP). Looking ahead, based on the current trends in our business, we are raising our full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $384 million to $388 million, an increase from our prior guidance of $354 million to $362 million."

"We also achieved two important technology milestones" continued Mr. Herbert. "The first is the U.S. launch of the Bluetooth®-enabled patient remote control. The new patient remote significantly enhances the patient experience by streamlining the sharing of device data through the SleepSync™ Patient Management Platform connecting the patient to their healthcare provider. The second achievement was the U.S. launch of our new silicone-based stimulation and sensing leads, which provide improved manufacturability, easier system implantation, increased long-term performance, and enhanced reliability. Additionally, we submitted two important indication expansion applications to the FDA. The first application seeks FDA authorization to provide therapy to the pediatric population with Down’s Syndrome, and the second application seeks FDA authorization to increase the upper limit of the Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) to 100 events per hour from 65, and the Body Mass Index (BMI) warning in the indication to 40 from 32. The second application recently received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, thereby reducing the review time."

“European revenue was adversely affected in the third quarter primarily due to exchange rate variations. As part of the continued expansion in Europe, we are very pleased to announce that we recently signed the final pricing authorization for Inspire therapy in France and expect Inspire to be formally listed for reimbursement in early 2023. We continue our progress in Asia, predominantly with procedure growth in Singapore. We are also working to increase utilization in Japan and have formally resubmitted the reimbursement dossier in Australia,” concluded Mr. Herbert.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $109.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a 77% increase from $61.7 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $106.3 million, an increase of 82% as compared to the prior year quarter. Third quarter revenue outside the U.S. was $2.9 million, a decrease of 14% as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Revenue outside the U.S. was negatively impacted primarily by unfavorable exchange rates.

Gross margin was 81.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 86.0% for the corresponding prior year period, with the reduction primarily due to the anticipated inventory obsolescence charges associated with recent product introductions, as well as higher costs of certain component parts, caused by inflation and COVID-related supply chain issues, somewhat offset by increased sales volume, manufacturing efficiencies, and a price increase which began taking effect for some U.S. customers in May 2022. The Company does not anticipate additional inventory charges related to the recent product introductions.

Operating expense increased to $106.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $62.9 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 70%. This increase primarily reflected ongoing investments in the expansion of the U.S. sales organization, direct-to-patient marketing programs, continued product development efforts, as well as increased general corporate costs.

Net loss was $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $10.3 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.60 per share, as compared to $0.38 in the prior year period.

As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $427.5 million, compared to $224.4 million on December 31, 2021. This reflects the completion of Inspire's underwritten public offering in August 2022, which raised $243.8 million of net proceeds, after underwriting fees and offering expenses, as well as the payoff of the then-outstanding credit facility and related fees of $20.4 million.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Given the positive trends during the third quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $384 million to $388 million, which would represent growth of 65% to 66% over full year 2021 revenue of $233.4 million. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $354 million to $362 million.

The Company is maintaining its full year 2022 gross margin guidance of 83% to 85%.

Inspire is also maintaining its guidance relating to the opening of new U.S. medical centers of 52 to 56 per quarter for the remaining quarter of the year, as well as its guidance of 11 to 12 new territories for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding full year 2022 financial outlook, our expectations to activate new U.S. medical centers and add new territories per quarter in 2022 and the impact of such additions, the anticipated rebound in our European business, and our strategy and investments to grow and scale our business.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, estimates regarding the annual total addressable market for our Inspire therapy in the U.S. and our market opportunity outside the U.S.; future results of operations, financial position, research and development costs, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; commercial success and market acceptance of our Inspire therapy; the impact of the ongoing and global COVID-19 pandemic; general and international economic, political, and other risks, including currency, inflation, stock market fluctuations and the uncertain economic environment; our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage or reimbursement for our Inspire system or any future products we may seek to commercialize; competitive companies and technologies in our industry; our ability to enhance our Inspire system, expand our indications and develop and commercialize additional products; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand for our Inspire system and manage our inventory; our dependence on third-party suppliers, contract manufacturers and shipping carriers; consolidation in the healthcare industry; our ability to expand, manage and maintain our direct sales and marketing organization, and to market and sell our Inspire system in markets outside of the U.S.; risks associated with international operations; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to increase the number of active medical centers implanting Inspire therapy; our ability to hire and retain our senior management and other highly qualified personnel; risk of product liability claims; risks related to information technology and cybersecurity; risk of damage to or interruptions at our facilities; our ability to commercialize or obtain regulatory approvals for our Inspire therapy and system, or the effect of delays in commercializing or obtaining regulatory approvals; FDA or other U.S. or foreign regulatory actions affecting us or the healthcare industry generally, including healthcare reform measures in the U.S. and international markets; and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals. Other important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found under the captions “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations“ in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to be filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website at www.inspiresleep.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by applicable law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 109,188 $ 61,685 $ 269,956 $ 154,996 Cost of goods sold 19,786 8,624 43,963 22,123 Gross profit 89,402 53,061 225,993 132,873 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,993 9,614 47,397 27,056 Selling, general and administrative 85,603 53,243 225,853 143,846 Total operating expenses 106,596 62,857 273,250 170,902 Operating loss (17,194 ) (9,796 ) (47,257 ) (38,029 ) Other expense (income): Interest and dividend income (1,350 ) (22 ) (1,681 ) (110 ) Interest expense 656 537 1,677 1,590 Other expense, net 101 33 290 90 Total other (income) expense (593 ) 548 286 1,570 Loss before income taxes (16,601 ) (10,344 ) (47,543 ) (39,599 ) Income taxes 246 3 488 52 Net loss (16,847 ) (10,347 ) (48,031 ) (39,651 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation loss (148 ) — (106 ) — Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (14 ) 3 (202 ) (38 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (17,009 ) $ (10,344 ) $ (48,339 ) $ (39,689 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted average common shares used to

compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 28,226,345 27,300,377 27,782,093 27,225,499





Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 417,808 $ 214,467 Investments, short-term 9,741 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of

$34 and $99, respectively 48,498 34,179 Inventories 15,146 17,231 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,351 2,660 Total current assets 495,544 268,537 Investments, long-term — 9,938 Property and equipment, net 14,134 8,486 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,141 7,919 Other non-current assets 10,704 204 Total assets $ 527,523 $ 295,084 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,305 $ 11,665 Accrued expenses 28,986 20,454 Notes payable, current portion — 9,188 Total current liabilities 49,291 41,307 Notes payable, non-current portion — 15,799 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 7,882 8,796 Other non-current liabilities 146 134 Total liabilities 57,319 66,036 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 28,820,680 and 27,416,106 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 29 27 Additional paid-in capital 797,958 508,465 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (363 ) (55 ) Accumulated deficit (327,420 ) (279,389 ) Total stockholders' equity 470,204 229,048 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 527,523 $ 295,084



