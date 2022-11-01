Intellinetics to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on November 14

Columbus, OH, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a provider of solutions and services that enable and accelerate digital transformation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Management will discuss the results on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Intellinetics website at https://www.intellinetics.com/company-news/. Investors can also dial in to the webcast by calling (646) 558-8656 and using webcast ID 860-7364-2157# and passcode 123.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. Intellinetics connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

