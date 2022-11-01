City of Atlanta Selects SP+ Corporation to Enhance Airport Parking & Shuttle Operations

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced its selection by the City of Atlanta to provide parking, transportation and facility maintenance services at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL).



SP+ was awarded the five-year contract as part of a joint venture with Atlanta-based Red Bridge Consulting named SP Plus Red Bridge (SPRB) Joint Venture. The joint venture brings together decades of airport operational expertise and industry leading technologies from SP+ paired with Red Bridge Consulting’s local talent and in-depth knowledge of the Atlanta market.

“As the world’s busiest airport, we want our visitors to enjoy their travel experience from the moment they arrive to park their car to the time they return to retrieve their vehicle. Our parking and shuttle operations serve a critical function at ATL and we look forward to this partnership,” said Katie Stanciel, Director of Parking for the City of Atlanta.

Under the new contract, SPRB manages the operations for nearly 34,000 parking spaces in five garages and four surface lots located within the ATL campus—plus the transportation of 70 shuttle buses.

“ATL is a massive operation. Our goal is to optimize landside parking and transportation operations for the Airport, while creating a frictionless travel experience for visitors and employees from the moment they step foot on the property. That requires innovative technologies, a broad range of services, and experience alleviating congestion at high-traffic airports and businesses—all of which we excel at delivering,” said Jack Ricchiuto, President of the Airport Division at SP+ who oversees the SP Plus Red Bridge Joint Venture.

Among the nearly 400 local employees SPRB is hiring are those employed by Vectour Group and All(N)1, the minority- and women-owned business entities hired to perform shuttle bus and security services, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to offer opportunities to a diverse team of parking, transportation and security professionals and partners who share our excitement to work with the City of Atlanta and the amazing ATL team,” added Ricchiuto.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides technology-driven mobility solutions, professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.