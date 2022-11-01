Benefitfocus Cancels Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced the cancellation of its earnings conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, that had originally been scheduled for November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call is being cancelled due to the announcement of the pending transaction with Voya Financial, Inc.



