Extension of Warrants and Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Venture:FTI) FTI Foodtech International Inc. ("FTI" or “the Company”) announces that it has extended the expiry date of its outstanding warrants and the resignation of Mr. Gary Hullah from the company.



The company has extended the 1,000,000 warrants in connection with the 2021 private placement for an additional year to November 30, 2023, with no change to the original price of $0.40 for one common share.

Mr. Gary Hullah has resigned from his roles as Vice President, CFO and as a director of the company. After more than 25 years with the company, Mr. Hullah has left the company to work on his own projects in other fields. Currently the board has been reduced to three members while the company is considering other candidates to replace Mr. Hullah on the board.

