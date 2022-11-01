InspireSemi to Participate in Upcoming November 2022 Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi”), a chip design company that has built a technology foundation to deliver revolutionary performance, announces management will participate in the following upcoming November 2022 conferences.



TSXV Roadshow

Fireside Chat with John B. Kennedy, InspireSemi’s Chief Financial Officer

Newport Beach on Wednesday, November 2nd

To attend, please contact your TSX representative.

SC22: The International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis

Doug Norton, Vice President of Business Development, will be participating on a BOF panel Tuesday, November 15th at 12:15pm titled “Anyscale with RISC-V: Powering the Next Generation of (IoT to) HPC Systems.”

Company representatives will also be meeting with customers, press, and analysts.

Dallas, Texas from Sunday, November 13th – Friday, November 18th

To attend, please register here.

“Our participation in these upcoming November 2022 conferences demonstrates the Company’s readiness to engage with the broader community following our recently announced public transaction on the TSXV and 5nm accelerator chip tapeout. We look forward to informing the audience of InspireSemi’s position in addressing High Performance Computing and AI,” said John B. Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi is an Austin-based chip design company that has built a technology foundation that delivers revolutionary performance, energy efficiency, versatility, and a thriving open software ecosystem. This enables us to address multiple diversified, uncorrelated markets of High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, and blockchain. Led by an accomplished team with a proven track record, it has a unique and strongly differentiated accelerated computing solution compared to existing approaches for these markets

