Artyfact: A Next-Gen Web3 Metaverse Has Announced Their First Demo

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, it's estimated that over a third of the world’s population are Gamers. With many traditional game developers starting to experiment with blockchain technology, and ever-increasing public sentiment towards the Play-to-Earn (P2E) genre of games, it might be hard to believe that P2E games only make up about 1% of the overall gaming market. This huge discrepancy in interest between AAA and blockchain-incorporated games is mainly due to many such blockchain games prioritizing the P2E aspect, instead of putting more resources into the quality of gameplay, unique ideas, and graphics.



Artyfact, an upcoming open-world gaming metaverse built on the Binance Smart Chain and powered by Unreal Engine 5, aims to address this issue and be the first game that truly brings together the best of both worlds.

Artyfact’s team will do so by building a Web3 Gaming Metaverse with high-quality graphics and addictive gameplay, while incorporating revolutionary Play-and-Earn (PAE) model into the economics. This will make it an exciting and engaging gaming world that also has earning elements, rather than being a chore you have to perform to earn rewards in usual P2E games. Artyfact team recently published a demo of one of the play-and-earn games of its metaverse, which made a splash in the GameFi community. You may find a video demo below.

Moving on, here are some of the features that make Artyfact stand out from some of its competitors:



Unreal Engine 5

Artyfact is the first web3 gaming metaverse built using Unreal Engine 5 – the latest and most advanced 3D graphics engine on the market. This allows the game to provide users with a whole new level of detail and immersion in the virtual world, giving way to a realistic and enjoyable gaming experience.

$ARTY Token

$ARTY is the native in-game and governance token of the Artyfact ecosystem. It can be used to purchase Artyfact game items (NFTs), participate in the governance of the Artyfact Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), earn rewards from staking $ARTY, and unlock premium privileges. The integrated PAE solutions maintain a constant buying demand for the $ARTY token, which helps in stimulating the growth of its value. Besides that, every quarter, Artyfact team will use 20% of profits to buy back $ARTY and burn them, making $ARTY deflationary.



Integrated P2E Games

Artyfact offers a wide variety of play-and-earn (PAE) multiplayer game modes suitable for every kind of player. In each game players receive rating points, which open up new gaming opportunities. In PAE games, players can earn $ARTY by eliminating other players. To participate in games, the player needs to top up his $ARTY balance. Every week, the top 100 players with the highest rating get the opportunity to withdraw the earned $ARTY.



NFT world

Every game item in Artyfact comes in the form of an NFT. This includes avatars , weapons, clothes, or estate. This allows complete governance over your in-game assets and freedom to transfer or trade them in the built-in NFT marketplace. These NFTs in PAE games can even be modified or customized to make them more valuable.

Events

Artyfact will hold occasional virtual events in its metaverse. These virtual events open up opportunities that are not available in the real world. Artyfact will allow its citizens to organize their own paid or free events such as NFT exhibitions, virtual concerts, runway shows, and meetings, where players from all across the globe can participate.

Virtual billboards

Artyfact features many billboards throughout its metaverse. These billboards can be owned by citizens, and owners of billboards can earn revenue from providing advertising space.

Features for influencers and brands

Artyfact will provide opportunities for influencers and brands to interact with their audience in a whole different way. Artyfact opens up such new possibilities as co-operative gaming, event sponsorship, virtual merch creation, and much more.

Artyfact has its eyes set on being at the forefront and spearheading the transition from traditional video games to new immersive games with GameFi elements. This is best illustrated by Artyfact’s CEO, Oleg Boytsov, who shares, “The gaming industry is on the verge of a revolution, and the name of this revolution is GameFi.”

Artyfact currently holds its Presale of its token, $ARTY, on the four launchpads.

