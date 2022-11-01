Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings (Unaudited)

| Source: Fentura Financial, Inc. Fentura Financial, Inc.

Fenton, Michigan, UNITED STATES

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2022 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,009 and $10,569 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our solid quarterly performance is reflective of a strong increase in net interest income from significant balance sheet growth. Both, balance sheet growth and rate trends during the quarter resulted in an improved net interest margin as well. Partially offsetting net interest income increase were reduction in gains on the sale of residential mortgages and provisions to the allowance for loan and lease losses. Provision increases were based on maintaining an appropriate reserve due to loan growth. We continue to monitor economic trend and concerns expressed in the market relating to a slowdown, but are encouraged by local loan demand and strong asset quality trends."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $15,726  $13,411  $12,301  $11,749  $11,584 
Interest expense  1,738   785   599   645   653 
Net interest income  13,988   12,626   11,702   11,104   10,931 
Provision for loan losses  1,231   525   502   38   (436)
Noninterest income  2,377   2,778   2,792   3,097   2,899 
Noninterest expenses  10,125   10,544   10,151   9,957   9,453 
Federal income tax expense  1,000   859   757   864   958 
Net income $4,009  $3,476  $3,084  $3,342  $3,855 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.91  $0.79  $0.69  $0.74  $0.84 
Dividends $0.09  $0.09  $0.09  $0.08  $0.08 
Tangible book value(1) $25.22  $24.53  $24.97  $25.43  $26.53 
Quoted market value          
High $25.20  $27.85  $29.25  $28.28  $26.25 
Low $23.00  $24.40  $27.10  $25.75  $25.60 
Close(1) $23.00  $25.00  $27.90  $28.28  $25.75 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  1.02%  0.96%  0.86%  0.98%  1.16%
Return on average shareholders' equity  12.96%  11.55%  10.53%  10.56%  12.26%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  14.10%  12.60%  11.49%  10.87%  12.63%
Efficiency ratio  61.87%  68.45%  70.04%  70.11%  68.35%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  4.27%  3.96%  3.70%  3.67%  3.69%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.75%  0.38%  0.29%  0.33%  0.34%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.79%  3.73%  3.52%  3.47%  3.48%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $129,886  $136,725  $151,579  $164,942  $138,476 
Gross loans $1,350,851  $1,232,892  $1,139,351  $1,100,092  $1,015,177 
Allowance for loan losses $12,200  $11,000  $11,000  $10,500  $10,500 
Total assets $1,595,126  $1,474,307  $1,435,501  $1,417,801  $1,329,300 
Total deposits $1,345,209  $1,231,543  $1,252,892  $1,228,298  $1,144,291 
Borrowed funds $116,600  $111,000  $52,000  $50,000  $50,000 
Total shareholders' equity $121,630  $118,566  $121,346  $124,455  $124,809 
Net loans to total deposits  99.51%  99.22%  90.06%  88.71%  87.80%
Common shares outstanding  4,434,937   4,429,357   4,459,544   4,496,701   4,569,935 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,558,040  $1,449,874  $1,448,545  $1,353,694  $1,323,912 
Earning assets $1,464,233  $1,360,658  $1,348,647  $1,273,650  $1,248,018 
Interest bearing liabilities $917,888  $826,708  $831,200  $773,082  $756,545 
Total shareholders' equity $122,695  $120,659  $118,759  $125,500  $124,720 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $112,829  $110,686  $108,862  $121,933  $121,120 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,408,399   4,417,447   4,451,607   4,520,962   4,582,401 
Unvested stock grants  24,460   24,460   27,466   20,671   20,671 
Total common shares outstanding  4,432,859   4,441,907   4,479,073   4,541,633   4,603,072 
ASSET QUALITY          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)  0.12%  0.16%  0.20%  0.18%  0.82%
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)  0.12%  0.16%  0.19%  0.17%  0.63%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)  0.90%  0.89%  0.97%  0.95%  1.03%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)  0.90%  0.89%  0.97%  0.96%  1.04%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans  %  0.04%  %  %  (0.01)%
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans  0.10%  0.04%  0.05%  %  (0.04)%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  10.96%  11.36%  12.07%  12.22%  13.63%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.07%  10.50%  11.13%  11.30%  12.64%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  9.04%  9.39%  9.94%  10.07%  11.33%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.91%  9.30%  9.07%  9.13%  10.21%
           
(1) At end of period          
           

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended:

  9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $41,438  $35,161  $34,355  $32,465  $26,419 
Interest expense  3,122   2,091   4,952   6,469   3,901 
Net interest income  38,316   33,070   29,403   25,996   22,518 
Provision for loan losses  2,258   (218)  4,652   899   767 
Noninterest income  7,947   10,983   14,964   6,034   6,574 
Noninterest expenses  30,820   27,706   23,713   19,808   18,403 
Federal income tax expense  2,616   3,328   3,271   2,297   1,817 
Net income $10,569  $13,237  $12,731  $9,026  $8,105 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $2.39  $2.86  $2.73  $1.94  $2.23 
Dividends $0.270  $0.240  $0.225  $0.210  $0.180 
Tangible book value(1) $25.22  $26.53  $23.50  $20.37  $16.91 
Quoted market value          
High $29.25  $27.40  $26.00  $21.00  $23.00 
Low $23.00  $21.90  $12.55  $20.05  $18.88 
Close(1) $23.00  $25.75  $16.93  $21.00  $21.15 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  0.95%  1.36%  1.45%  1.27%  1.32%
Return on average shareholders' equity  11.71%  14.55%  15.79%  12.73%  17.29%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  12.75%  15.00%  16.40%  13.35%  18.77%
Efficiency ratio  66.62%  62.89%  53.45%  61.84%  63.26%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.99%  3.83%  4.12%  4.81%  4.59%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.49%  0.37%  0.93%  1.43%  0.98%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.69%  3.60%  3.52%  3.85%  3.91%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $129,886  $138,476  $78,179  $62,351  $79,531 
Gross loans $1,350,851  $1,015,177  $1,060,885  $826,597  $728,302 
Allowance for loan losses $12,200  $10,500  $10,100  $5,413  $4,146 
Total assets $1,595,126  $1,329,300  $1,284,845  $978,046  $909,901 
Total deposits $1,345,209  $1,144,291  $1,061,470  $801,101  $766,587 
Borrowed funds $116,600  $50,000  $96,217  $69,000  $74,000 
Total shareholders' equity $121,630  $124,809  $114,081  $99,142  $66,340 
Net loans to total deposits  99.51%  87.80%  98.99%  102.51%  94.46%
Common shares outstanding  4,434,937   4,569,935   4,691,142   4,658,722   3,645,402 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,485,489  $1,297,657  $1,171,415  $950,749  $820,481 
Earning assets $1,391,179  $1,230,553  $1,116,861  $903,192  $772,111 
Interest bearing liabilities $858,600  $748,472  $711,449  $606,912  $528,165 
Total shareholders' equity $120,704  $121,659  $107,711  $94,815  $62,662 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $110,792  $117,991  $103,712  $90,394  $57,732 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,425,818   4,630,709   4,665,951   4,641,084   3,638,123 
Unvested stock grants  25,462   21,088   13,966   9,907    
Total common shares outstanding  4,451,280   4,651,797   4,679,917   4,650,991   3,638,123 
ASSET QUALITY          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)  0.12%  0.82%  0.07%  0.11%  0.01%
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)  0.12%  0.63%  0.06%  0.09%  0.03%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)  0.90%  1.03%  0.95%  0.65%  0.57%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)  0.90%  1.04%  1.19%  0.65%  0.57%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans  0.05%  0.02%  0.03%  %  0.03%
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans  0.19%  (0.02)%  0.44%  0.11%  0.11%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  10.96%  13.63%  15.57%  14.42%  11.31%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.07%  12.64%  14.40%  13.73%  10.73%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  9.04%  11.33%  12.77%  11.96%  8.77%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.91%  10.21%  9.86%  11.22%  8.90%
           
(1)At end of period          
           

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
GAAP net income $4,009  $3,476  $3,084  $3,342  $3,855 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)          
Accretion on purchased loans  (20)  (20)  (20)  (154)  (152)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  85   85   85   54   54 
Amortization on acquired time deposits  (21)  (21)  (21)  2   2 
Other acquisition related expenses     11   202   178   51 
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)  44   55   246   80   (45)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          
Prepayment penalties collected  (119)  (48)  (162)  (91)  (65)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)  (119)  (48)  (162)  (91)  (65)
Adjusted net income from operations $3,934  $3,483  $3,168  $3,331  $3,745 
           
GAAP net interest income $13,988  $12,626  $11,702  $11,104  $10,931 
Accretion on purchased loans  (25)  (26)  (25)  (195)  (192)
Prepayment penalties collected  (150)  (61)  (205)  (115)  (82)
Amortization on acquired time deposits  (27)  (26)  (27)  3   3 
Adjusted net interest income $13,786  $12,513  $11,445  $10,797  $10,660 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Based on adjusted net income from operations          
Earnings per share $0.89  $0.79  $0.71  $0.74  $0.82 
Return on average assets  1.00%  0.96%  0.89%  0.98%  1.12%
Return on average shareholders' equity  12.72%  11.58%  10.82%  10.53%  11.91%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  13.83%  12.62%  11.80%  10.84%  12.27%
Efficiency ratio  61.98%  68.16%  68.75%  69.55%  68.74%
           
Based on adjusted net interest income          
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  4.22%  3.93%  3.63%  3.57%  3.60%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.74%  0.37%  0.28%  0.33%  0.34%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.74%  3.70%  3.44%  3.37%  3.39%


  Year to Date September 30 Variance
   2022   2021  Amount %
GAAP net income $10,569  $13,237  $(2,668) (20.16)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)        
Accretion on purchased loans  (60)  (454)  394  (86.78) %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  255   160   95  59.38%
Amortization on acquired time deposits  (63)  7   (70) (1,000.00)%
Other acquisition related expenses  213   51   162  317.65%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)  345   (236)  581  (246.19)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)        
Prepayment penalties collected  (329)  (115)  (214) 186.09%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)  (329)  (115)  (214) 186.09%
Adjusted net income from operations $10,585  $12,886  $(2,301) (17.86)%
         
GAAP net interest income $38,316  $33,070  $5,246  15.86%
Accretion on purchased loans  (76)  (575)  499  (86.78)%
Prepayment penalties collected  (416)  (145)  (271) 186.90%
Amortization on acquired time deposits  (80)  9   (89) (988.89)%
Adjusted net interest income $37,744  $32,359  $5,385  16.64%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS        
Based on adjusted net income from operations        
Earnings per share $2.39  $2.78  $(0.39) (14.03)%
Return on average assets  0.95%  1.33%   (0.38)%
Return on average shareholders' equity  11.72%  14.16%   (2.44)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  12.77%  14.60%   (1.83)%
Efficiency ratio  66.16%  63.31%   2.85%
         
Based on adjusted net interest income        
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.94%  3.75%   0.19%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.48%  0.37%   0.11%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.64%  3.52%   0.12%
         

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                  
Total loans $1,294,302  $15,004  4.60% $1,189,812  $12,843  4.33% $1,000,660  $11,076  4.39%
Taxable investment securities  121,704   443  1.44%  129,727   441  1.36%  113,868   372  1.30%
Nontaxable investment securities  14,517   83  2.27%  15,305   86  2.25%  17,085   95  2.21%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  28,384   160  2.24%  22,269   40  0.72%  112,917   45  0.16%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  5,326   54  4.02%  3,545   19  2.15%  3,488   16  1.82%
Total earning assets  1,464,233   15,744  4.27%  1,360,658   13,429  3.96%  1,248,018   11,604  3.69%
                   
Nonearning assets                  
Allowance for loan losses  (11,478)      (11,217)      (10,889)    
Premises and equipment, net  16,315       16,695       16,465     
Accrued income and other assets  88,970       83,738       70,318     
Total assets $1,558,040      $1,449,874      $1,323,912     
                   
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $318,771  $818  1.02% $256,856  $185  0.29% $228,147  $121  0.21%
Savings deposits  371,020   126  0.13%  367,917   113  0.12%  325,161   108  0.13%
Time deposits  102,472   121  0.47%  113,026   140  0.50%  153,694   264  0.68%
Borrowed funds  125,625   673  2.13%  88,909   347  1.57%  49,543   160  1.28%
Total interest bearing liabilities  917,888   1,738  0.75%  826,708   785  0.38%  756,545   653  0.34%
                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing deposits  505,435       490,863       433,057     
Accrued interest and other liabilities  12,022       11,644       9,590     
Shareholders' equity  122,695       120,659       124,720     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,558,040      $1,449,874      $1,323,912     
Net interest income (FTE)   $14,006      $12,644      $10,951   
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.79%     3.73%     3.48%
                   


  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets            
Total loans $1,198,290  $39,586  4.42% $1,032,792  $33,894  4.39%
Taxable investment securities  131,792   1,324  1.34%  87,399   896  1.37%
Nontaxable investment securities  15,511   261  2.25%  17,161   300  2.34%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  41,440   229  0.74%  89,713   79  0.12%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  4,146   93  3.00%  3,488   55  2.11%
Total earning assets  1,391,179   41,493  3.99%  1,230,553   35,224  3.83%
             
Nonearning assets            
Allowance for loan losses  (11,068)      (11,075)    
Premises and equipment, net  16,650       16,108     
Accrued income and other assets  88,728       62,071     
Total assets $1,485,489      $1,297,657     
             
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand deposits $283,828  $1,140  0.54% $219,378  $364  0.22%
Savings deposits  367,920   359  0.13%  318,664   325  0.14%
Time deposits  118,320   448  0.51%  161,219   932  0.77%
Borrowed funds  88,532   1,175  1.77%  49,211   470  1.28%
Total interest bearing liabilities  858,600   3,122  0.49%  748,472   2,091  0.37%
             
Noninterest bearing liabilities            
Noninterest bearing deposits  489,631       417,387     
Accrued interest and other liabilities  16,554       10,139     
Shareholders' equity  120,704       121,659     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,485,489      $1,297,657     
Net interest income (FTE)   $38,371      $33,133   
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.69%     3.60%
             

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022
  Compared To Compared To Compared To
  June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021
  Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to
  Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net
Changes in interest income                  
Total loans $1,264  $897  $2,161  $3,378  $550  $3,928  $5,459  $233  $5,692 
Taxable investment securities  (105)  107   2   28   43   71   460   (32)  428 
Nontaxable investment securities  (8)  5   (3)  (27)  15   (12)  (28)  (11)  (39)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  14   106   120   (249)  364   115   (91)  241   150 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  13   22   35   11   27   38   12   26   38 
Total changes in interest income  1,178   1,137   2,315   3,141   999   4,140   5,812   457   6,269 
                   
Changes in interest expense                  
Interest bearing demand deposits  55   578   633   65   632   697   131   645   776 
Savings deposits  1   12   13   18      18   67   (33)  34 
Time deposits  (12)  (7)  (19)  (74)  (69)  (143)  (102)  (382)  (484)
Borrowed funds  175   151   326   358   155   513   477   228   705 
Total changes in interest expense  219   734   953   367   718   1,085   573   458   1,031 
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $959  $403  $1,362  $2,774  $281  $3,055  $5,239  $(1) $5,238 


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Total earning assets 4.27% 3.96% 3.70% 3.67% 3.69%
Total interest bearing liabilities 0.75% 0.38% 0.29% 0.33% 0.34%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79% 3.73% 3.52% 3.47% 3.48%


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Interest income $15,726  $13,411  $12,301  $11,749  $11,584 
FTE adjustment  18   18   19   20   20 
Total interest income (FTE)  15,744   13,429   12,320   11,769   11,604 
Total interest expense  1,738   785   599   645   653 
Net interest income (FTE) $14,006  $12,644  $11,721  $11,124  $10,951 
           

As outlined above, increases in net interest income have primarily been driven through increases in volume. This growth has also resulted in increased net interest margins. While this strategy has resulted in increased net interest margins, recent increases in funding costs are now outpacing increases in the yields on interest earnings assets, so we anticipate pressure on net interest margin in future periods.

Noninterest Income

  Three Months Ended
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Net gain on sales of loans $36  $182  $483  $838  $1,096 
Service charges and fees          
ATM and debit card income  553   577   485   496   495 
Trust and investment services  546   458   598   399   562 
Service charges on deposit accounts  270   246   241   218   199 
Total  1,369   1,281   1,324   1,113   1,256 
Changes in the fair value of MSR  207   433   319   407   (69)
Change in fair value of equity investments  (39)  (31)  (48)  (9)  (4)
Other          
Mortgage servicing fees  427   435   444   394   369 
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  172   168   166   168   165 
PPP referral fees              6 
Other  205   310   104   186   80 
Total  804   913   714   748   620 
Total noninterest income $2,377  $2,778  $2,792  $3,097  $2,899 
           
Memo items:          
Residential mortgage operations $670  $1,050  $1,246  $1,639  $1,396 


  Nine Months Ended
September 30		 Variance
   2022   2021  Amount %
Net gain on sales of loans $701  $4,194  $(3,493) (83.29)%
Service charges and fees        
ATM and debit card income  1,615   1,454   161  11.07%
Trust and investment services  1,602   1,433   169  11.79%
Service charges on deposit accounts  757   533   224  42.03%
Total $3,974  $3,420   554  16.20%
Changes in the fair value of MSR  959   1,188   (229) (19.28)%
Change in fair value of equity investments  (118)  (21)  (97) 461.90%
Other        
Mortgage servicing fees  1,306   1,066   240  22.51%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  506   466   40  8.58%
PPP referral fees     431   (431) (100.00)%
Other  619   239   380  159.00%
Total  2,431   2,202   229  10.40%
Total noninterest income $7,947  $10,983  $(3,036) (27.64)%
         
Memo items:        
Residential mortgage operations $2,966  $6,448   (3,482) (54.00)%
         

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven gains down during 2022. Additionally, the majority of residential mortgage loans originated during 2022 have been portfolio loans (adjustable rate mortgages, construction loans, etc.) as rates offered for those products are typically more attractive as interest rates increase.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated during 2020 and 2021 at lower interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong. During the third quarter, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $17,627. Management expects this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to moderate throughout the remainder of 2022.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income during the third quarter of 2022 is a result of higher demand for fixed annuity products. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Revenue from service charges has increased throughout 2022 as a result of increased transaction volume as well as more customers utilizing overdraft services offered by the Corporation. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2022.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2022 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies during the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to approximate current earnings levels throughout the remainder of 2022.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. As the PPP loan program has ended, the Corporation does not anticipate to record any future revenues from PPP.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

  Three Months Ended
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Compensation and benefits $5,320  $5,453  $5,347  $5,054  $5,001 
Furniture and equipment  822   805   818   794   761 
Professional services  763   777   812   948   790 
Occupancy  578   579   604   491   522 
Data processing  363   665   412   622   557 
Loan and collection  417   584   311   286   264 
Advertising and promotional  405   326   278   356   384 
Other          
FDIC insurance premiums  150   172   150   138   153 
ATM and debit card  154   160   143   158   131 
Telephone and communication  112   112   105   96   80 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  108   107   108   68   68 
Other acquisition related expenses     14   256   225   64 
Other general and administrative  933   790   807   721   678 
Total  1,457   1,355   1,569   1,406   1,174 
Total noninterest expenses $10,125  $10,544  $10,151  $9,957  $9,453 


  Nine Months Ended
September 30		 Variance
   2022   2021  Amount %
Compensation and benefits $16,120  $15,005  $1,115  7.43%
Furniture and equipment  2,445   2,110   335  15.88%
Professional services  2,352   2,117   235  11.10%
Occupancy  1,761   1,525   236  15.48%
Data processing  1,440   1,649   (209) (12.67)%
Loan and collection  1,312   1,007   305  30.29%
Advertising and promotional  1,009   972   37  3.81%
Other        
FDIC insurance premiums  472   387   85  21.96%
ATM and debit card  457   397   60  15.11%
Telephone and communication  329   304   25  8.22%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  323   203   120  59.11%
Other acquisition related expenses  270   64   206  321.88%
Other general and administrative  2,530   1,966   564  28.69%
Total  4,381   3,321   1,060  31.92%
Total noninterest expenses $30,820  $27,706  $3,114  11.24%
         

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to continue to increase modestly with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The annual increase in professional services is primarily due to accounting, legal and other outside services. These expenses are expected to decline slightly throughout the remainder of 2022.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the third quarter of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from the Corporation's core data processor. Data processing is expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of the year.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses are expected to decline in future periods as a result of a reduction in loan production.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2022.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are also expected to increase in 2023 from an increase in the assessment rate for all FDIC insured institutions.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels in 2022.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2022.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses relates to the Corporation's acquisition of FSB, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Corporation does not anticipate recording additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $43,345  $38,510  $80,133  $83,446  $112,861 
Total investment securities  129,886   136,725   151,579   164,942   138,476 
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  62   664   3,038   6,783   9,702 
Gross loans  1,350,851   1,232,892   1,139,351   1,100,092   1,015,177 
Less allowance for loan losses  12,200   11,000   11,000   10,500   10,500 
Net loans  1,338,651   1,221,892   1,128,351   1,089,592   1,004,677 
All other assets  83,182   76,516   72,400   73,038   63,584 
Total assets $1,595,126  $1,474,307  $1,435,501  $1,417,801  $1,329,300 
  .        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Total deposits $1,345,209  $1,231,543  $1,252,892  $1,228,298  $1,144,291 
Total borrowed funds  116,600   111,000   52,000   50,000   50,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  11,687   13,198   9,263   15,048   10,200 
Total liabilities  1,473,496   1,355,741   1,314,155   1,293,346   1,204,491 
Total shareholders' equity  121,630   118,566   121,346   124,455   124,809 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,595,126  $1,474,307  $1,435,501  $1,417,801  $1,329,300 


  9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $4,835  12.56% $(69,516) (61.59)%
Total investment securities  (6,839) (5.00)%  (8,590) (6.20)%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  (602) (90.66)%  (9,640) (99.36)%
Gross loans  117,959  9.57%  335,674  33.07%
Less allowance for loan losses  1,200  10.91%  1,700  16.19%
Net loans  116,759  9.56%  333,974  33.24%
All other assets  6,666  8.71%  19,598  30.82%
Total assets $120,819  8.19% $265,826  20.00%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Total deposits $113,666  9.23% $200,918  17.56%
Total borrowed funds  5,600  5.05%  66,600  133.20%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  (1,511) (11.45)%  1,487  14.58%
Total liabilities  117,755  8.69%  269,005  22.33%
Total shareholders' equity  3,064  2.58%  (3,179) (2.55)%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $120,819  8.19% $265,826  20.00%
         

Cash and due from banks

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $29,530  $26,085  $23,715  $28,475  $25,693 
Interest bearing  13,815   12,425   56,418   54,971   87,168 
Total $43,345  $38,510  $80,133  $83,446  $112,861 
           
  9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022   9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $3,445   13.21%   $3,837   14.93%
Interest bearing  1,390   11.19%    (73,353)  (84.15)%
Total $4,835   12.56%   $(69,516)  (61.59)%
           

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Cash and cash equivalents $43,345  $38,510  $80,133  $83,446  $112,861 
Fair value of unpledged investment securities  109,685   115,586   132,364   143,431   127,913 
FHLB borrowing availability  78,000   83,000   140,000   140,000   140,000 
Unsecured lines of credit  26,500   26,500   26,500   26,500   26,500 
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window  115   125   125   200   1,000 
Parent company line of credit  2,400   3,000   5,000   7,000   7,000 
PPPLF     429   583   2,172   4,985 
Total liquidity sources $260,045  $267,150  $384,705  $402,749  $420,259 
           

Investment securities

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency $26,391  $27,391  $28,396  $30,406  $5,967 
State and municipal  22,743   22,863   24,949   25,010   25,227 
Mortgage backed residential  58,313   60,672   63,532   66,874   67,199 
Certificates of deposit  8,166   8,914   9,917   10,172   4,190 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  26,560   27,733   28,968   30,180   31,732 
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (14,698)  (13,509)  (6,900)  (468)  1,432 
Total available-for-sale  127,475   134,064   148,862   162,174   135,747 
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  1,173   1,386   1,509   1,512   1,515 
Equity securities  1,238   1,275   1,208   1,256   1,214 
Total investment securities $129,886  $136,725  $151,579  $164,942  $138,476 
           
  9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022   9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency  (1,000)  (3.65)%   $20,424   342.28%
State and municipal  (120)  (0.52)%    (2,484)  (9.85)%
Mortgage backed residential  (2,359)  (3.89)%    (8,886)  (13.22)%
Certificates of deposit  (748)  (8.39)%    3,976   94.89%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  (1,173)  (4.23)%    (5,172)  (16.30)%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (1,189)  8.80%    (16,130)  (1,126.40)%
Total available-for-sale  (6,589)  (4.91)%    (8,272)  (6.09)%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  (213)  (15.37)%    (342)  (22.57)%
Equity securities  (37)  (2.90)%    24   1.98%
Total investment securities $(6,839)  (5.00)%   $(8,590)  (6.20)%
           

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2022 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $3,989  $22,402  $  $  $  $26,391 
State and municipal  2,050   10,875   8,236   1,582      22,743 
Mortgage backed residential           58,313   58,313 
Certificates of deposit  5,442   2,724            8,166 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies              26,560   26,560 
Total amortized cost $11,481  $36,001  $8,236  $1,582  $84,873  $142,173 
Fair value $11,355  $32,942  $7,192  $1,403  $74,583  $127,475 
             

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2022 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
State and municipal $289  $579  $305  $  $  $1,173 
Fair value $286  $565  $284  $  $  $1,135 
             

Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities also increased by $35,749 as a part of the acquisition of FSB on December 1, 2021. Due to robust loan demand, there have been no purchases of investments YTD through September 30, 2022. This strategy, coupled with the increase in unrealized losses resulting from increases in market interest rates, led to a reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

As outlined in the following tables, the Corporation has been extremely successful at growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months while maintaining strong credit quality metrics. Management expects loan demand to moderate in future periods.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Commercial, net of PPP loans $107,531  $108,054  $94,810  $91,529  $74,308 
PPP loans     429   583   2,172   4,985 
Commercial real estate  820,165   745,416   698,275   656,818   616,358 
Total commercial loans  927,696   853,899   793,668   750,519   695,651 
Residential mortgage  368,971   327,574   297,940   298,799   273,478 
Home equity  47,928   44,648   40,609   42,220   41,902 
Total residential real estate loans  416,899   372,222   338,549   341,019   315,380 
Consumer  6,256   6,771   7,134   8,554   4,146 
Gross loans  1,350,851   1,232,892   1,139,351   1,100,092   1,015,177 
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (12,200)  (11,000)  (11,000)  (10,500)  (10,500)
Loans, net $1,338,651  $1,221,892  $1,128,351  $1,089,592  $1,004,677 
           
Memo items:          
Gross loans, net of PPP loans $1,350,851  $1,232,463  $1,138,768  $1,097,920  $1,010,192 
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $660,490  $678,117  $688,745  $687,233  $591,399 
           
  9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022   9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Commercial, net of PPP loans $(523)  (0.48)%   $33,223   44.71%
PPP loans  (429)  (100.00)%    (4,985)  (100.00)%
Commercial real estate  74,749   10.03%    203,807   33.07%
Total commercial loans  73,797   8.64%    232,045   33.36%
Residential mortgage  41,397   12.64%    95,493   34.92%
Home equity  3,280   7.35%    6,026   14.38%
Total residential real estate loans  44,677   12.00%    101,519   32.19%
Consumer  (515)  (7.61)%    2,110   50.89%
Gross loans  117,959   9.57%    335,674   33.07%
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (1,200)  10.91%    (1,700)  16.19%
Loans, net $116,759   9.56%   $333,974   33.24%
           
Memo items:          
Gross loans, net of PPP loans $118,388   9.61%   $340,659   33.72%
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $(17,627)  (2.60)%   $69,091   11.68%
           

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial $107,531  $108,483  $94,899  $93,207  $79,252 
Commercial real estate  819,982   745,025   697,818   656,818   609,382 
Residential mortgage  367,652   326,481   296,883   297,626   272,463 
Home equity  47,887   44,607   40,568   42,138   41,840 
Consumer  6,251   6,771   7,134   8,554   4,146 
Subtotal  1,349,303   1,231,367   1,137,302   1,098,343   1,007,083 
Loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial        494   494   41 
Commercial real estate  183   391   457      6,976 
Residential mortgage  1,319   1,093   1,057   1,173   1,015 
Home equity  41   41   41   82   62 
Consumer  5             
Subtotal  1,548   1,525   2,049   1,749   8,094 
Gross Loans $1,350,851  $1,232,892  $1,139,351  $1,100,092  $1,015,177 
           

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial $1,129  $1,074  $837  $743  $613 
Commercial real estate  7,126   6,437   6,716   6,350   6,104 
Residential mortgage  3,458   3,061   3,007   2,940   3,066 
Home equity  370   345   364   379   410 
Consumer  90   74   63   77   53 
Unallocated               
Subtotal  12,173   10,991   10,987   10,489   10,246 
Loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial               
Commercial real estate              250 
Residential mortgage  27   9   13   11   4 
Home equity               
Consumer               
Unallocated               
Subtotal  27   9   13   11   254 
Allowance for loan losses $12,200  $11,000  $11,000  $10,500  $10,500 
           
Commercial and industrial $1,129  $1,074  $837  $743  $613 
Commercial real estate  7,126   6,437   6,716   6,350   6,354 
Residential mortgage  3,485   3,070   3,020   2,951   3,070 
Home equity  370   345   364   379   410 
Consumer  90   74   63   77   53 
Unallocated               
Allowance for loan losses $12,200  $11,000  $11,000  $10,500  $10,500 
           

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Accruing interest          
Current $1,346,141  $1,228,082  $1,132,961  $1,094,141  $1,004,220 
Past due 30-89 days  3,131   2,802   4,099   3,971   2,596 
Past due 90 days or more  71   525   284   276   364 
Total accruing interest  1,349,343   1,231,409   1,137,344   1,098,388   1,007,180 
Nonaccrual  1,508   1,483   2,007   1,704   7,997 
Total loans $1,350,851  $1,232,892  $1,139,351  $1,100,092  $1,015,177 
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $4,710  $4,810  $6,390  $5,951  $10,957 
           

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Nonaccrual loans $1,508  $1,483  $2,007  $1,704  $7,997 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  71   525   284   276   364 
Total nonperforming loans  1,579   2,008   2,291   1,980   8,361 
Other real estate owned  293   383   383   383    
Total nonperforming assets $1,872  $2,391  $2,674  $2,363  $8,361 
           

The following table summarizes our charge-offs, recoveries, provision for loan losses and ALLL as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Total charge-offs $40  $533  $9  $48  $4 
Total recoveries  9   8   7   10   140 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $31  $525  $2  $38  $(136)
Provision for loan losses $1,231  $525  $502  $38  $(436)
           

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.12% 0.16% 0.20% 0.18% 0.82%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12% 0.16% 0.19% 0.17% 0.63%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.90% 0.89% 0.97% 0.95% 1.03%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.90% 0.89% 0.97% 0.96% 1.04%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans % 0.04% % % (0.01)%
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.10% 0.04% 0.05% % (0.04)%
           

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Net unamortized premium (discount) on purchased loans $(25) $(51) $(76) $(101) $(196)
                     

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Commercial and industrial $314  $309  $264  $192  $217 
Commercial real estate  851   802   756   715   791 
Total commercial loans  711   667   618   533   608 
Residential mortgage  217   208   193   188   203 
Home equity  52   50   46   38   47 
Total residential real estate loans  159   151   140   126   141 
Consumer  14   14   14   15   25 
Gross loans $311  $292  $271  $235  $287 
           

The tables below summarize total PPP fee income for the periods ended:

  Three Months Ended
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
PPP fees recognized $  $  $24  $56  $376 
PPP referral fee income              6 
Total PPP fees recognized $  $  $24  $56  $382 
           
  Year to Date September 30   Variance
   2022   2021    Amount %
PPP fees recognized $24  $3,152    $(3,128)  (99.24)%
PPP referral fee income     431     (431)  (100.00)%
Total PPP fees recognized $24  $3,583    $(3,559)  (99.33)%
           

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Premises and equipment, net $16,100  $16,459  $16,696  $16,957  $16,330 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  5,760   4,140   3,337   3,708   3,488 
Corporate owned life insurance  26,522   26,350   26,136   25,970   25,803 
Mortgage servicing rights  8,795   8,588   8,155   7,836   6,454 
Accrued interest receivable  3,300   2,798   2,784   2,817   2,776 
Goodwill  8,853   8,853   8,853   8,853   3,219 
Other assets          
Core deposit intangibles  943   1,051   1,158   1,266   338 
Right-of-use assets  1,065   1,159   1,110   1,150   1,241 
Other real estate owned  293   383   383   383    
Derivatives  1   26   164   156   320 
Other  11,550   6,709   3,624   3,942   3,615 
Total  