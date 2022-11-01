ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Strategies for Success in Challenging Conversations

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers PROF103: Strategies for Success in Challenging Conversations as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users November 1-30, 2022.

Communication is one of the biggest parts of the job of being an educator and caregiver. Each day we communicate with the children, family members, coworkers, people we manage, and individuals who manage us. Many of these conversations are pleasant, social interactions, or general requests for information or assistance.

However, there are times throughout the day when we may need to communicate a more serious need or share information that is less than pleasing. Perhaps you have to talk with a coworker about the tone of voice they use with children. Maybe a parent makes a complaint about something that happened to their child. You may need to deliver concerning results of a developmental screening to a family or tell your employer that you are not happy in your position.

All of these situations would fall under the category of challenging conversations for most of us. Not many people are comfortable delivering bad news, sharing concerning details, or being caught off guard by confrontation. Everyone is different; some conversations may be easier for you than others. You may hate direct confrontation, but your coworker seems to handle those situations effectively. Even though challenging conversations are probably not our most preferred interactions, there are ways that we can become more skilled in managing these conversations. Doing so can reduce our level of discomfort and make us better communicators.

"The topics covered in this course are frequently cited as both essential and neglected in professional development for Early Childhood Education," says Maria C. Taylor, President of CCEI. "All providers need to be aware of current research and best practices in the area of effective communication in order to create appropriate environments for young children and build strong working relationships with coworkers and families."

PROF103: Strategies for Success in Challenging Conversations is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as individual or block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

