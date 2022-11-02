Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and 9 Months 2022

English Estonian

In Q3 2022 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 13.4 million euros, increasing 265% year-on-year. The net profit in the first nine months of 2022 was 19 million euros, which is 136% more than the year before. The return on equity in Q3 was 57.7%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 31% compared to Q3 2021 reaching 711 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 22% and reached 728 million euros by the end of Q3.

Total sales for Q3 was nearly 145 million euros increasing 7% year-on-year.

In terms of product segments, sales finance decreased 9% year-on-year to 86 million euros, amounting to 60% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 77% to nearly 27 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 27% to 31 million euros.

On 1 July Inbank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus which resulted in 11.4 million euros of extraordinary profit in the third quarter.

By the end of Q3, the number of active contracts reached 845,000 growing 10% year-on-year.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“Although Inbank continued its usual strong growth and sold credit products for a record 145 million euros, the financial results of the third quarter of 2022 were anything but usual. We earned a record profit of 13.4 million euros for Q3, however, this result was influenced by an extraordinary income and expenses.

Regardless of the difficult economic situation, Inbank continues on a strong wave of growth. Record sales increased the loan portfolio by 31% year-on-year, raising its value to 711.2 million euros. Sales volumes in the Baltics continued their record growth, amounting to 91.8 million. In an environment of higher interest rates and a weakening currency, Polish sales have stabilised at a quarterly level of 53.1 million euros, marking the best result since early 2022.



Our Czech branch launched the business in the third quarter and signed its first customer contracts. We continue to invest in technology and growth in new markets. To serve this goal, we will be merging our technology and product development units from 1 November. The new unit will be headed by Erik Kaju, who has spent 8 years managing technology teams at Wise, and who will also be joining Inbank’s management board. Piret Paulus has also returned from the sabbatical to resume her duties as a member of Inbank’s management board and as the new head of Inbank’s growth and business development unit.



All in all, Inbank is well positioned to succeed in an environment favouring the development of digital and green economy. Our technological infrastructure and product innovation-focused strategy provide growth opportunities across various product verticals and business models. That is why we continue to invest in growing our competitive edge even in difficult times.”



Key financial indicators for 30.09.2022 and Q3



Total assets EUR 913.4 million

Loan portfolio EUR 711.2 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 728.5 million

Total equity EUR 99.7 million

Net profit EUR 13.4 million

Return on equity 57.7%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)* Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9 months 2022 9 months 2021 Interest income based on EIR 17 198 12 270 45 956 34 859 Interest expense -5 805 -2 585 -12 569 -6 992 Net interest income 11 393 9 685 33 387 27 867 Fee income 937 604 2 468 1 539 Fee expense -975 -735 -2 566 -2 307 Net fee and commission income -38 -131 -98 -768 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value -149 0 9 0 Foreign exchange rate gains/losses -528 133 -781 2 Net gains/losses from financial items -677 133 -772 2 Other operating income 7 529 5 008 19 625 13 561 Other operating expense -5 629 -3 750 -14 117 -10 178 Total net interest, fee and other income 12 578 10 945 38 025 30 484 Personnel expenses -3 273 -2 947 -10 021 -8 530 Marketing expenses -933 -626 -2 279 -1 826 Administrative expenses -2 267 -1 431 -6 126 -4 127 Depreciations, amortisation -1 183 -876 -3 286 -2 421 Total operating expenses -7 656 -5 880 -21 712 -16 904 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 922 5 065 16 313 13 580 Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates 11 570 6 11 430 263 Impairment losses on loans and advances -3 050 -1 251 -8 710 -4 997 Profit before income tax 13 442 3 820 19 033 8 846 Income tax -37 -145 -76 -820 Profit for the period 13 405 3 675 18 957 8 026 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 231 -160 266 -101 Total comprehensive income for the period 13 636 3 515 19 223 7 925





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 30.09.2021 Assets Due from central banks 72 902 77 453 99 112 Due from credit institutions 16 330 17 870 11 744 Investments in debt securities 9 320 7 684 7 118 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 19 0 0 Loans and advances 711 180 604 848 543 206 Investments in associates 1 076 774 4 792 Tangible assets 41 610 19 147 16 426 Right of use asset 23 463 25 231 25 776 Intangible assets 25 330 22 423 21 521 Other financial assets 3 037 2 151 1 317 Other assets 5 995 2 769 5 078 Deferred tax asset 3 122 2 401 2 381 Assets held for sale 0 4 203 0 Total assets 913 384 786 954 738 471 Liabilities Customer deposits 728 457 617 857 599 007 Other financial liabilities 51 295 49 188 45 508 Current tax liability 234 284 788 Deferred tax liability 74 125 72 Other liabilities 3 083 3 296 5 546 Subordinated debt securities 30 559 37 187 17 591 Total liabilities 813 702 707 937 668 512 Equity Share capital 1 023 997 970 Share premium 31 655 30 436 24 463 Statutory reserve capital 100 96 96 Other reserves 2 088 1 625 1 539 Retained earnings 64 816 45 863 42 891 Total equity 99 682 79 017 69 959 Total liabilities and equity 913 384 786 954 738 471





*To provide better overview, an adjustment was made in the 31.12.2021 report, which resulted in reclassification of the subsidiary's 100% buyout option expense which is now reflected in the same expense group as the subsidiary's other operating expense. In addition, due to the growth of Polish and Czech business and foreign currency transactions, foreign exchange gains and losses were reclassified from administrative expenses and are reported under "Foreign exchange rate revaluation losses/gains". The effect of the change on the report and the numerical indicators are presented in the table below:

31.12.2021 Reclassification 31.12.2021 restated Q3 2021 Reclassification Q3 2021 restated 9 months 2021 Reclassification 9 months 2021 restated Foreign exchange rate gains/losses 0 -23 -23 0 133 133 0 2 2 Other operating expense -13 833 -418 -14 251 -3 681 -69 -3 750 -9 994 -184 -10 178 Administrative expenses -6 627 441 -6 186 -1 367 -64 -1 431 -4 309 182 -4 127





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czech Republic with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Finland. Inbank has over 6,000 active partners and 845,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.



