Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 26 October 2022 to 1 November 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement855,300142.74122,081,690.00
26 October 20223,000113.79341,370.00
27 October 20223,000116.01348,030.00
28 October 20224,000114.50458,000.00
31 October 20224,000117.02468,080.00
1 November 20224,000117.98471,920.00
Total18,000115.972,087,400.00
Accumulated under the programme873,300142.18124,169,090.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 981,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.61 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com

515 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 515 - Appendix - Specification - 26.10.2022 to 01.11.2022