Global Showcase for Serpr at Web Summit ’22

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serpr, a cutting-edge new Total Search platform which helps brands take up residence on Google’s Page One, is being unveiled to a global audience at Web Summit 2022.



Serpr guarantees to deliver the intelligence to ensure businesses receive star billing on the world’s leading search engine.

Serpr is a world-first global search intelligence platform that measures and analyses every pixel on page one of Google, providing businesses with a secret solution for the keywords that matter to them.

The trail-blazing SaaS platform, by Braidr , part of the Tomorrow Group , is being showcased at the world’s premier tech conference in Lisbon .

Since 68% of all online experiences begin with a search engine and 92% of all search traﬃc comes from page one results, businesses need to know how to get there - and stay there.

James Wolman, Head of Innovation at Serpr, says: “Serpr is the world's most actionable Total Search intelligence platform. Our revolutionary technology gives brands the competitor insights to get where everyone wants to be, on Page One.

“We are putting the future of page one search directly into the hands of every business that wants to be there.”

Award-winning Serpr is the first search intelligence platform that looks at page one as a full picture.

By evaluating every pixel on page one, Serpr discovers patterns, opportunities, and insights that can be applied immediately to help brands grow their page one presence and beat the competition.

Serpr is presenting as a Startup Showcase on Stage 2 in Pavilion 4 on Thursday Nov 3rd, and is exhibiting on Stand A821 in Pavilion 5.

About Serpr : Serpr is the world’s first global search intelligence platform. Created by a team of data scientists, analysts, and search marketers, Serpr gives brands a better way to understand, measure and take action on their paid and organic search results. Serpr discovers patterns, opportunities, and insights to help your business beat the competition. www.serpr.ai

