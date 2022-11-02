SMCP - Olivier Germain is appointed CEO of Claudie Pierlot

English French

Press release - Paris, November 2th, 2022

Olivier Germain is appointed CEO of Claudie Pierlot

and joins the SMCP Executive Committee

SMCP, the parent company of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivier Germain as Claudie Pierlot’s CEO, effective from November 2, 2022. In this role, he will join the SMCP Executive Committee.

Isabelle Guichot, CEO of SMCP, stated: "I am very pleased to welcome Olivier to the SMCP Executive Committee as CEO of Claudie Pierlot. Over the course of his career in fashion, Olivier has acquired a unique expertise in this industry, a strategic vision and leadership which are major assets for Claudie Pierlot’s expansion at a key moment in its history, as the brand will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024. I would like to join the entire SMCP team in wishing him every success in his new position.”

Aged 51, Olivier Germain joins SMCP as CEO of Claudie Pierlot after spending two years at New Guards Group (Off white, Ambush, Palm Angels, Heron Peston...) as Chief Product Officer, and three years at Balmain in the same role. Having graduated from the ESSEC business school and holding a master degree in modern literature, Olivier developed his expertise in merchandising and retail at brands such as Tom Ford, YSL, Dior and Alexander McQueen, with a strong focus on the product offer and the desirability of the brands for which he was responsible. These experiences have given him a valuable business perspective, proven leadership skills and a deep understanding of the product.

Olivier Germain, CEO of Claudie Pierlot, said: "I am delighted to join the SMCP group and Claudie Pierlot at a pivotal moment in its history. The 40th anniversary of the brand in 2024 will be an opportunity to accelerate its development by bringing together key elements and the values bequeathed by its founder. I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot and the Board of Directors of SMCP Group for their trust in me to write this new chapter for the Claudie Pierlot brand together.”

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 45 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS

