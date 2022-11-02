smart selects HERE to provide connected vehicle services for all-new electric SUV

smart brand utilizes HERE Connected Vehicle Services and HERE SDK to power its highly anticipated, all-new smart #1.

HERE map data, real-time traffic and robust POIs, including on-street and off-street parking, tackle challenges of the urban driver.

HERE Connected Vehicle Services delivered to smart #1 via the ECARX digital head unit.

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that smart will utilize a host of HERE Connected Vehicle Services and the HERE Software Development Kit (SDK) to power its new compact SUV. The all-electric smart #1 will take full advantage of HERE digital services to provide a connected vehicle experience.



The smart #1 has been available for pre-order in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland since October 18, 2022, and will be available for pre-order in Austria, Belgium and the UK from the beginning of 2023.



HERE Connected Vehicle Services for an urban-centric SUV



As an urban mobility companion, the smart #1 will be using HERE map data, HERE Real-Time Traffic, and robust POIs including HERE On-Street and Off-Street Parking. These HERE Connected Vehicle Services will be delivered to the smart #1 via global mobility tech company ECARX, who developed the digital head unit for the new SUV and co-developed the smart OS operating system in conjunction with smart.



With traffic congestion as the main challenge for urban drivers, smart has equipped all of its #1 models with HERE Real-Time Traffic. This service helps drivers stay safe and save time by offering detailed information on traffic congestion and potential road hazards.



HERE Real-Time Traffic coupled with HERE Parking helps smart drivers plan more efficiently by providing ETAs that take into account the time it takes to drive and to park. HERE Parking helps reduce time spent looking for parking by showing drivers where they are most likely to find available on- and off-street parking. The service delivers information on pricing and restrictions, such as maximum parking duration, as well as no parking and loading zones. HERE Parking is powered by historical and near real-time data coming from a vast partner network ecosystem, including vehicle sensors.



A consistent driving experience both inside and outside the vehicle



To provide a consistent driver experience, both inside and outside the vehicle, smart is utilizing the HERE SDK to create a mobile companion application that allows users to locate their vehicle’s position as well as nearby EV charging points.



The HERE SDK provides high-fidelity vector maps of more than 190 countries, in 60 languages, with optimized data size for low-latency download and response times. HERE customization tools enable map content customization at various levels, such as highlighting important objects by changing colors and icons, and editing dynamic properties of cartography objects such as buildings, roads and land use.



“HERE provides the digital services our urban users expect – like real-time traffic and efficient parking – all delivered in the consistent and original smart look and feel,” said Dirk Adelmann, CEO of smart Europe GmbH. “We are grateful to count HERE as a trusted partner, both for their technical expertise and their quality, on our journey to transform the smart brand.”



“We are proud to support the rebranding of smart, powering the first vehicle of the new generation all-electric product family. HERE Connected Vehicles Services and HERE SDK help smart deliver on its promise of an immersive digital experience, both within and outside the vehicle,” said Fred Hessabi, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies.



Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Dr. Zara Barlas

+49 175 260 6210

zara.barlas@here.com



smart Europe GmbH

eu.communications@smart.com



ECARX

Nikki Rooke

+44 7790 019518

Nikki.rooke@ecarxgroup.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit here.com and 360.here.com.



About smart Europe

smart Europe GmbH was founded in June 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of smart Automobile Co., Ltd. Based in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, near Stuttgart, smart Europe’s international team is responsible for all sales, marketing and after-sales activities for the next generation of smart vehicles, products and services of the smart brand in the European market. With Dirk Adelmann as CEO and Martin Günther as CFO, the company is developing its full potential in Europe with a highly efficient and customer-oriented business model. smart Automobile Co., Ltd. was established as a global joint venture between Mercedes-Benz AG and Geely Automobile Co., Ltd. The aim is to position smart as a leading provider of intelligent electric vehicles in the premium segment. The all-new compact SUV smart #1 is available for pre-order since October 2022.



About ECARX

ECARX is transforming vehicles into seamlessly integrated information, communications and transportation devices. It is shaping the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility. ECARX's current core products include infotainment head units (IHU), digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, a core operating system and integrated software stack. Beyond this, ECARX is developing a full-stack automotive computing platform.

Over the last three years, ECARX's technology has been integrated into more than 3.7 million cars worldwide. ECARX was founded in 2017 and has since grown to nearly 2,000 team members globally. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely), one of the largest automotive groups in the world that holds ownership interest and investment in international brands such as Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

