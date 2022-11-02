GridGain Releases Full Conference Schedule for 2022 Ignite Summit Europe

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database, today announced the full conference schedule for the 2022 Ignite Summit Europe, a free virtual event taking place on November 9, 2022. Visit the 2022 Ignite Summit Europe website to register.



Organized by GridGain, Ignite Summits are intended for developers working with Apache Ignite, distributed databases or other in-memory computing solutions to solve application speed and scale challenges. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world.

Attendees will hear talks from developers and architects using Apache Ignite to create high-performance applications used by millions of people. At the 2022 Ignite Summit Europe, developers from several companies will describe their journeys to in-memory speed and massive scale. The Summit also offers workshops, demos, one-on-one expert consultations, and virtual networking.

“The need for a high performance, data-driven application infrastructure is greater than ever, and Ignite Summits provide an opportunity to learn from some of the world’s top developers who recognize the ability of Apache Ignite to dramatically accelerate their applications,” said Nikita Ivanov, Founder and CTO of GridGain. “Their vital knowledge and experience can help developers understand the right use cases and the right implementations strategies to make the most of an Ignite-powered infrastructure.”

Featured 2022 Ignite Summit Europe talks include:

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

The GridGain in-memory computing platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability to existing data-intensive applications without ripping and replacing existing databases. Built on Apache Ignite, it can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. Companies of all sizes see GridGain as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

