New Energy Vehicles Market is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 21.7% between 2022 & 2030 | Douglas Insights

The new energy vehicles market has experienced robust growth in the past few years and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 21.7% between 2022 and 2030.

Unlike conventional vehicles, energy vehicles are primarily electric cars that require electricity to run. These vehicles don't use diesel or gasoline and are powered by large batteries or fuel cells. Since they don't require fuel to run, it helps users save a lot of money on fuel costs, especially with the rising fuel costs worldwide, which is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the energy vehicles market.

Moreover, customers are becoming increasingly aware of environmental pollution and are taking active steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Since electric vehicles are environmentally-friendly and don't emit pollutants, they are preferred by environmentally conscious consumers. Another plus point of these vehicles is that they require lower maintenance and have an efficient electric motor, thus, further reducing car maintenance costs.

Governments worldwide are supporting the production of these zero-emission vehicles by providing electric vehicle car manufacturers with subsidies and tax rebates, further fuelling the growth of the new energy vehicle market by compelling manufacturers to sell these vehicles worldwide. Moreover, governments have set up emission reduction targets depending on their capacity and are taking active steps toward achieving these goals.

In addition, governments are increasingly investing in developing energy vehicle charging stations and hydrogen fuelling stations, creating opportunities for car manufacturers to expand globally and increase their revenue streams.

Moreover, owing to technological advancements in this sector, the cost of energy vehicle batteries is decreasing, leading to mass-scale production. Since batteries are the most expensive component of energy vehicles, reducing their cost encourages manufacturers to increase production.

Apart from a decrease in manufacturing costs of batteries, another significant factor encouraging production is the reduction in cathode material prices. Thus, the prices of these batteries are expected to fall further, resulting in it becoming even cheaper to produce energy vehicles than conventional ones. This significant drop in production cost will likely create growth opportunities in the global energy vehicle market.

However, there is fewer electric vehicle charging stations worldwide compared to conventional charging stations, which reduces the adoption rate of new energy vehicles. Hence, this is one of the primary factors hindering the growth of the new energy vehicles market.

Furthermore, a variation in charging loads of electric vehicles is leading to the standardization of energy vehicle charging stations. Thus, these vehicles are compatible with only a few types of voltages, a significant challenge in this market.

Prominent market players operating in the energy vehicle market include Tesla, Volkswagen, BYD, SAIC Motors, Nissan, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd, General Motors Group, Hyundai, and KIA Automotive Group. These energy vehicle companies are offering innovative and extensive solutions for the automotive industry to reduce environmental pollution and increase the efficiency of vehicles. Moreover, they also have a wide geographical spread created through extensive distribution networks.

New Energy Vehicles Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XX Mn Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX Mn CAGR (2021-2028) 21.7% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Developing energy vehicle charging stations and hydrogen fuelling stations, Creating opportunities for car manufacturers and many more. Segmentation By Vehicle (Passengers Cars, Commercial Vehicle) By Type (Battery Electric, Hybrid, Plug in Hybrid Electric) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Jac Motors, Tesla INC, BYD, Uber Technologies, Anhui Jinghui Automobile co Ltd, Daimler AG, Bejiing Automotive industry, Lyft INC, Baidu, Amazon

Segmentations

By Vehicle:

Passengers Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Type:

Battery Electric

Hybrid

Plug in Hybrid Electric

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global New Energy Vehicles industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the New Energy Vehicles market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving New Energy Vehicles market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the New Energy Vehicles market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on New Energy Vehicles and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of New Energy Vehicles across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

