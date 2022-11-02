Fortuna reports that construction at its Séguéla gold Project is 83 percent complete

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonne per day mill at Séguéla, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021). All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, commented, “We are pleased to report that the construction progress at Séguéla continues to track on-time and on-budget despite a particularly heavy wet season.” Mr. Whittle added, “The operation is now moving forward with its recruitment and on-boarding of key senior personnel allowing for the development of the operational procedures and systems in order to facilitate a smooth transition from construction into operation.”

Construction Highlights

Overall project is 83 percent complete as of October 31, 2022 and first gold pour remains on target for mid-2023

Deliveries continue to arrive in Abidjan, Côte d´Ivoire with all SAG mill components now shipped; last SAG mill package is due to arrive in early December





The process plant structural, mechanical, and piping (SMP) contractor has advanced work across multiple work fronts

Construction of the 90kV transmission line and substation is nearing completion and on-track to be energized in December

Approximately 565,000 m 3 of water has collected in the water storage dam (WSD) which is in line with expectations and needs for commissioning and startup activities

of water has collected in the water storage dam (WSD) which is in line with expectations and needs for commissioning and startup activities Earthworks and high density polyethylene (HDPE) lining of the tailings storage facility (TSF) is on-track for completion before the end of 2022

Mining contractor mobilized to site and has commenced establishment activities





Project construction overview

Processing Plant

Lycopodium has made excellent progress in advancing the critical path scopes for the plant. As of the end of October, the main construction activities include:

Civil and concrete works nearing completion with handover of the SAG mill pedestals to the SMP contractor complete

Carbon-in-leach (CIL) tank fabrication and hydrostatic / settlement completed

Assembly of the water tanks and hydrostatic testing completed

Erection of the reagents storage building, warehouse and workshop completed

Structural steel erected in the crushing, surge bin and milling and grinding areas

Mechanical equipment installations commenced for items such as the thickener, intensive leach reactor, and apron feeder

Installation of conveyors underway

Fabrication of steel pipe spools commenced

The delivery and installation of the SAG mill remains on the project’s critical path and, despite global supply chain challenges and risks, all components have been shipped and are expected to be delivered to site before the end of the year.







Site Bulk Earthworks

Construction of the TSF and WSD are well advanced. Construction of the WSD is nearly complete and has already captured approximately 565,000 m3 of raw water as of the end of October in preparation for commissioning and transition to operations. Likewise, good progress has been made on the TSF embankment which is on track to be completed this quarter. Forty-eight percent of the total surface of the TSF has been lined with HDPE lining. As the wet season has ended, the lining contractor is re-mobilizing to site to complete the lining of the TSF.

Grid Connection

At the end of October, the construction of the HV substation was approximately 97 percent complete. Work is on-track for the energization of the substation in December 2022 ahead of commissioning activities at the processing plant.





HV substation construction work overview

Mining

Mota-Engil, the mining services contractor at Séguéla, is well underway with its recruitment activities for the project and has mobilized its team to the site. All long-lead equipment has been procured and started to arrive in country in October.

Operational Readiness

Preparations for the operational phase of the mine are progressing well. Mota-Engil is currently undertaking civil works associated with the establishment of their infrastructure, including workshops, offices and explosives magazine area. Construction of the ROM pad and preliminary grade control drilling is expected to commence during the current quarter.

The first delivery of mining equipment has been received in Côte d’Ivoire with further deliveries of the mining fleet expected throughout the quarter.

Operational mine team recruitment activities are well advanced with General Manager Operations and other senior management positions appointed. Recruitment continues for the remainder of the operational team.

Cost

As of October 31, 2022, $166.0 million of the total approved budget of $173.5 million, including $8.9 million contingency, has been committed. The total commitments to date include contracts for a guaranteed maximum price of $87 million, fixed price contracts for $15.4 million and earthworks bill of quantity and schedule of rates for $13.7 million. The remaining commitments are largely comprised of employee salaries, equipment and material purchase orders, land compensation and livelihood restoration programs.

Project commitments as of October 31, 2022:





Schedule

Construction at Séguéla is tracking on schedule with the project’s next major milestones below:





Further updates on the construction of the Séguéla gold Project will be provided as the development of the project proceeds. Séguéla´s construction photo gallery can be accessed here.

Qualified Person

Raul Espinoza, Director of Technical Services for the Company, is a Fellow member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM CP) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Espinoza has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to the Séguéla Gold Project contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

