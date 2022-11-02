South Africa Banking Industry Trends Report 2022: Mobile and Digital Banking are Key Drivers of Financial Inclusion in South Africa

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banking Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa's banking sector is well capitalised and its capital adequacy and liquidity ratios have remained well above minimum statutory requirements. Total banking sector assets increased in the year to end-March 2022, with increases reported in gross loans and advances, investment and trading securities and short-term negotiable securities.
Profitability improved significantly. However, the operating environment remains highly volatile and the banking sector is facing elevated domestic and global risks, including the possibility of being placed on an international grey list over South Africa's failure to implement adequate measures to prevent illicit money flows.
Trends
Mobile and digital banking are key drivers of financial inclusion in South Africa. Despite the uptake of digital banking, cash transactions are prevalent, and banking activity continues to be dominated by cash withdrawals, which are often made at supermarket till points. Many banks are consolidating and closing underserved branches and ATMs. Demand for credit is rising, and rising inflation and interest rates are placing consumers under growing pressure and increasing the risk of bad debt. Cybercrime poses a growing threat to banking service providers and their customers, and money-laundering is on the increase.
Financial Inclusion
South Africa's formally financially included is high at over 90% and various banks offer products for low-income earners. Co-operative financial institutions and microfinance institutions play a fundamental role in financial inclusion. Stakeholders say that migration to formal savings platforms has accelerated since 2020.
Report Coverage
This report covers the banking industry in South Africa including the major commercial banks, development banks, central bank, digital banks, microfinancing and stokvels. It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, industry statistics and performance indicators, rankings, corporate actions and other developments.
There are profiles of 81 companies including the major banks such as FirstRand (FNB), ABSA, Standard, Nedbank, Capitec and Investec, development banks such as the Land Bank and relatively new players such as TymeBank and Bank Zero.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. The War in Ukraine
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. COVID-19
6.4. Financial Inclusion
6.5. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Labour
6.8. Cryptocurrency
6.9. Crime
6.10. Environmental Issues
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
