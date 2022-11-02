The Worldwide Metal Sputtering Target Material Industry is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market, by Type, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal sputtering target material market is valued at $3153.9 million in 2021 and is projected to generate sales revenue of $5472.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.



As per the latest report, the global metal sputtering target market volume was pegged at 1,39,214 metric tons in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% in the years to come.



From the last few years, there has been a growing demand for metal sputtering target material, as it is a fast and clean process for producing thin films. Metal sputtering also offers attractive options for synthesis of high-quality films with tailored properties. Wherein, Copper is one of the most commonly used metals for sputtering targets, due to its high electrical conductivity and ability to form very small defects. Materials used for sputtering can include plastics and other polymers, zinc, aluminum, magnesium, and tin.



Investments in metal sputtering technology are booming, as materials scientists and engineers explore new ways to produce fine, high-quality texture films and particles. One such material is nickel-titanium alloy (NiTi), which has exceptional mechanical properties and can be used to fabricate aircraft parts, among other applications.



In today's market, there are many factors driving demand for metal sputtering target material. Some of the key drivers of demand include the increasing popularity of 3D printing, the need for customized materials, and the demands of research and development. In addition to this, rapid expansion of the semiconductor and MEMS industries, the increasing popularity of nanoscience and nanotechnology research, and the increased importance of metal-air plasma deposition (MAPD) for production of thin films are driving the global metal sputtering target material market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Market Dynamics of Global Sputtering Target Material Market

Drivers

Ever-growing semiconductor industry is one of the main drivers of demand for metal sputtering targets. As of 2021, the global semiconductor market is valued at over $526.8 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13.3% in the years to come. As a result, there is a high demand among semiconductor manufacturers for an ultra-pure, highly homogeneous film on their wafers, and sputtering is one of the most effective ways to achieve this. Wherein, metal sputtering targets are often used to create these films.

Growing demand for metal sputtering target materials in solar cells and other energy applications. In order to be efficient, solar cells need to have a very smooth surface with few defects. Sputter deposition is an ideal way to create such a surface, and so metal sputter targets are in high demand for this application.

The optical properties of thin films created by sputter deposition can be superior to those of thicker films deposited by other methods, making metal sputter targets increasingly attractive for optoelectronic applications such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Restraints



Metal sputtering is a chemical vapor deposition process that uses metal atoms to create thin films and Nanostructures. Metal sputtering is an expensive technique and there are many factors that restrain the demand for metal sputtering.



The following are the top 5 factors that restrain the demand for metal sputtering target material market:

High capital outlay requirements

Specialty needs for different materials

Technical limitations

Cost of consumables

Easily availability of counterfeit products supply

Key Questions Answered:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1 Market Definition and Research Methodology

Market Definition and Segmentation

Assumptions and Acronyms

Research Objective

Research Methodology

Part 2 Executive Summary



Part 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Trends

Part 4 Industry Analysis

Regulatory and Standards Landscape

PESTEL Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Impact of Covid-19

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Part 5 Companies Mentioned

Part 6 Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

Market segmentation by:

By Product

Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

By Application

Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Region

North America, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Europe, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Asia Pacific, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Latin America, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Middle East and Africa, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 North America Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

Market segmentation by:

By Product

Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

By Application

Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Country

US, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Canada, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Mexico, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 Europe Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

Market segmentation by:

By Product

Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

By Application

Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Country

UK, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Germany, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

France, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Italy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Spain, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Poland, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Russia, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Rest of Europe, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 Asia-Pacific Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

Market segmentation by:

By Product

Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

By Application

Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Country

China, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

India, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Japan, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Australia + New Zealand, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

ASEAN, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Rest of Asia Pacific, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 Latin America Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

Market segmentation by:

By Product

Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

By Application

Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Country

Brazil, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Argentina, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Rest of Latin America, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 Middle East & Africa Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

Market segmentation by:

By Product

Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

By Application

Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Country

UAE, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Saudi Arabia, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

South Africa, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Rest of Middle East & Africa, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

