With 4.7% CAGR, Europe urinary drainage bags market Size worth USD 757.6 Million by 2029

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe urinary drainage bags market size was USD 524.1 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 547.6 million in 2022 to USD 757.6 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The market growth can be credited to the soaring incidences of urinary incontinence in European countries.

This information is furnished by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market, 2022-2029”.

Key Industry Development:

July 2019 – Clinisupplies Ltd. inked a partnership with Alliance Healthcare. The deal was aimed at the distribution of a wide range of ostomy and urology products for clientele in the U.K.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 757.6 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 524.1 Million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 148 Key Players Coloplast A/S (Denmark), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health (U.S.), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S.) Growth Drivers Industry Value to Rise Driven by the Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Leg Bags Segment to Record Considerable Growth Impelled by Rising Number of Kidney Surgeries Hospitals Segment to Register Appreciable Expansion Impelled by Mounting Product Adoption for Surgical Procedures





Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Value to Rise Driven by the Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence

The Europe urinary drainage bags market growth is being driven by the soaring prevalence of urinary incontinence in various countries. The regional expansion can be further attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures and an escalation in urinary retention cases. The products are also required by patients undergoing a range of surgeries including urinary tract infections and kidney stones.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hampered by the availability of cheaper, alternative, and convenient forms of treatment.





COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Growth Slightly Affected by Decline in the Number of Urological Consultations

The year 2020 registered a drop in the number of urological consultations and services conducted in Europe. This was further supplemented by an increase in supply chain issues and a decrease in the number of hospital visits. Furthermore, the market was not majorly impacted considering the prevalence of surgeries under European guidelines. The industry also registered strong prospects owing to the resumption of normal healthcare activities in all countries in Europe.

Segments:

Leg Bags Segment to Record Considerable Growth Impelled by Rising Number of Kidney Surgeries

Based on product, the market can be subdivided into leg bags and large capacity bags. Of these, the leg bags segment is expected to register appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The upsurge can be attributed to the soaring number of kidney surgeries.





500-1000 ml Segment to Register Notable Rise Owing to Soaring Healthcare Expenditures

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml. The 500-1000 ml segment held a commendable share considering the growing number of product offerings. The segmental expansion can be further credited to the rising cases of prostate cancer and the soaring healthcare expenditure in various countries in Europe.

Based on geography, the market can be fragmented into U.K., Germany, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, rest of Nordic, and the rest of Europe.

Single Chamber Segment to Drive Substantial Surge Driven by Broad Range of Product Offerings

Based on the number of chambers, the market is fragmented into single chamber, 2-chambers, and 3-chambers. The single chamber segment is estimated to record substantial growth over the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the wide range of product offerings by major market players.

Hospitals Segment to Register Appreciable Expansion Impelled by Mounting Product Adoption for Surgical Procedures

On the basis of end-user, the market is subdivided into hospitals, home care, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Of these, the hospitals segment is expected to register commendable growth over the analysis period. The surge can be attributed to the growing preference for hospitals for the purpose of surgical procedures and treatment.





Segmentation By Product Leg Bags

Large Capacity Bags



By Capacity 0-500 ml

500-1000 ml 1000-2000 ml More than 2000 ml





Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant trends that are expected to drive Europe urinary drainage bags market share over the forecast period. Further, it also gives an insight into the crucial steps taken by leading industry participants for the consolidation of their market position. These comprise mergers, acquisitions, and the development and rollout of new products.





Regional Insights:

Germany to Lead Due to Favorable Reimbursement Policies

The Germany urinary drainage bags market share is slated to record commendable expansion over the analysis period. The rise can be attributed to the escalating adoption of advanced offerings and the substantial number of surgical procedures.

The U.K. market is expected to expand at a substantial rate over the forthcoming years. The surge can be attributed to the effective contribution and growing awareness regarding urinary incontinence.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Strike Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Presence

Leading market participants are entering into collaborative agreements and partnership deals for the consolidation of their industry presence. These companies are also adopting various policies such as the formation of alliances, collaborations, and mergers for expanding their product reach. Besides, the companies are also participating in trade conferences to enable the development of different types of urinary drainage bags.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S.)

MANFRED SAUER GMBH (Germany)

Clinisupplies Ltd (Healthium Medtech Limited) (U.K.)

Hollister Incorporated (U.S.)

Flexicare Medical Limited (U.K.)

Convatec Group PLC (U.K.)

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Urology & Gynecology Surgeries by Key Countries, 2021 Technological Advancements in Urinary Drainage Bags Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Key Industry Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Distributor Margin Analysis Pricing Analysis – By Major Companies/Brands (End-user)

Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Leg Bags Large Capacity Bags Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity 0-500 ml 500-1000 ml 1000-2000 ml More than 2000 ml Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Number of Chambers Single Chamber 2-chambers 3-chambers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherland Sweden Switzerland Poland Ukraine Portugal Rest of Nordic Rest of Europe



ToC Continue…!





Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market worth?

According to Fortune Business Insights, Europe market stood at USD 524.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 757.6 million by 2029.

Which is the leading segment in the market by product?

By capacity, the 500-1000 ml segment will lead the Europe market.

