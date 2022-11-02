Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report 2022: Emerging Trend of Bio-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market (2022-2027) by Chemistry, Technology, Applications, End-Use Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is estimated to be USD 10.48 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.



Market Segmentations



The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is segmented based on Chemistry, Technology, Applications, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

By Chemistry, the market is classified into Acrylic PSA, Rubber PSA, and Others.

the market is classified into Acrylic PSA, Rubber PSA, and Others. By Technology, the market is classified into Water-Based PSA, Solvent-Based PSA, Hot-Melt PSA, and Radiation PSA.

the market is classified into Water-Based PSA, Solvent-Based PSA, Hot-Melt PSA, and Radiation PSA. By Applications, the market is classified into Tapes, Tapes by Coatings, Labels, and Graphics.

the market is classified into Tapes, Tapes by Coatings, Labels, and Graphics. By End-Use Industry, the market is classified into Packaging, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Medical & Healthcare, and Others.

the market is classified into Packaging, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Medical & Healthcare, and Others. By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Wide Acceptance Owing to Ease-Of-Use and Low Cost of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Compared to Traditional Fastening Systems

Increasing Use of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in Tapes and Labels

High Demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in APAC

Restraints

High Cost of Adhesives

Stringent Government Regulations Prevalent in the Adhesive Industry

Opportunities

Emerging Trends of Bio-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Advancements in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Technology

Challenges

Availability of Substitution by Mechanical Fasteners

Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives





Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Chemistry



7 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Technology



8 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Applications



9 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By End-Use Industry



10 Americas' Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market



11 Europe's Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market



13 APAC's Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The Dow Chemical Company

Avery Dennison Corp.

H.B. Fuller Company

3M

Arkema SA

Sika AG

Scapa Group

Ashland Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Toyo Ink America, LLC.

Franklin International, Inc.

Drytac

Jesons Industries

Adhesives Research

Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products

Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Dyna-Tech Adhesives

Cattie Adhesives

Advance Polymer Products

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbd7qb

Attachment