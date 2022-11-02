The Century to Host a $10,000 Wedding Raffle

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Century, a historic wedding and event venue located in downtown Modesto, is set to host its free Fall 2022 Open House on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. and will include a variety of vendors, demonstrations and raffles. The highlight of the event is the chance to win $10,000 towards a wedding at The Century.

The raffle contract includes a 100-guest minimum, covering both the ceremony and reception. The winning couple will have until the following Wednesday to sign the contract to receive the prize.

"We wanted to provide couples with the opportunity to host their dream wedding without stressing about their budget," said The Century's CEO Erin Doran. "Through our Open House, we hope we can introduce potential clients to our team and help them realize that together, we can make any of their dream events a reality."

Alongside the grand prize, guests can enter to win free appetizers, a free ceremony or a free additional hour to their event. Each guest will receive two tickets per couple at the door on the day of, though attendees who register online before Nov. 17 will receive an additional two tickets.

Other offerings of the night will include a chance to tour the venue, watch live demonstrations by the in-house florist and chef and learn about the venue's current Winter Special promotion. Local vendors will also be available to meet and discuss their services.

