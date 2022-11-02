Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Sector

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market (2022-2027) by Tools Type, Power Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market is estimated to be USD 4.03 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.17 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%
Market Segmentations
The Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market is segmented based on Tools Type, Power Type, and Geography.
- By Tools Type, the market is classified into Drill, Reamer, and Saw.
- By Power Type, the market is classified into Battery Powered, Electric, and Pneumatic.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Cases of Neurological Disorders Worldwide
- Rising Geriatric Population Coupled with Incidence of Diseases Such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
- Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Restraints
- High Cost of the Neurosurgery Power Tools
Opportunities
- Ongoing Rapid Adoption of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Devices for Neurosurgery
- Rising Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio and Development of New Products with Advanced Features
Challenges
- Dearth of Skilled Professionals to Work with 3D Printing
