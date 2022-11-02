Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Sector

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market (2022-2027) by Tools Type, Power Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market is estimated to be USD 4.03 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.17 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%



Market Segmentations



The Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market is segmented based on Tools Type, Power Type, and Geography.

By Tools Type, the market is classified into Drill, Reamer, and Saw.

By Power Type, the market is classified into Battery Powered, Electric, and Pneumatic.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Cases of Neurological Disorders Worldwide

Rising Geriatric Population Coupled with Incidence of Diseases Such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Restraints

High Cost of the Neurosurgery Power Tools

Opportunities

Ongoing Rapid Adoption of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Devices for Neurosurgery

Rising Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio and Development of New Products with Advanced Features

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals to Work with 3D Printing

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market, By Tools Type



7 Global Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market, By Power Type



8 Americas' Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market



9 Europe's Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market



11 APAC's Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market



12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ACRA-CUT, Inc.

adeor Medical Ag

AYGUN Co., Inc.

B. Braun Ag

Brasseler USA

Changzhou Huida Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

CONMED Corp.

De Soutter Medical, Ltd.

Delta Surgical

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Exactech, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medtronic, PLC

Neuro-Tec., Inc.

NouvAg Ag

Orthopromed, Inc.

Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew, PLC

SOFEMED

Stryker Corp.

VOSTRA GmbH

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

