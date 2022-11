English Norwegian

Green bond report

The report for SalMars green bond has been published today and is available on our website https://www.salmar.no/en/green-financing/

For more information please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act