The Ensign Group Adds Skilled Nursing Facility in South Carolina

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Lila Doyle Post Acute, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Seneca, South Carolina. The real estate at Lila Doyle Post Acute is located on the campus of Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, pursuant to a 30-year ground lease with extension options. The acquisition was effective November 1, 2022.



“This acquisition created a perfect opportunity for our continued growth in South Carolina,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Prisma Health, where we can add our expertise and partner to provide the best possible care to residents and their families at this facility,” he added.

Adam Willits, President of Hopewell Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s South Carolina-based subsidiary, added “we are honored to have been entrusted by our partners at Prisma Health to provide world-class post acute care for this community and look forward to coordinating with them and the local healthcare community to enrich the lives of our caregivers and the residents we serve.”

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 269 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, now owns 108 real estate assets.

Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 269 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.