Radware Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022 Results and Financial Highlights



Revenue of $70.5 million, down 4% year-over-year

Total ARR of $195 million, up 6% year-over-year

Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.9% compared to 82.6% in the third quarter of last year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15; GAAP net loss per share of $0.07

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“During the last few weeks of the third quarter, we saw closing delays in some customer deals and an increase in multi-phased contracts in response to macro-economic headwinds. These market forces impacted our third quarter revenue, which came in below the low-end of our guidance,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “We expect this environment to continue in the short term. At the same time, as the number of cyberattacks rise at unprecedented rates, we remain confident in our product portfolio. To help us navigate the current environment and position Radware for long-term success, we continue to focus on operational efficiency and our cloud security initiatives.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $70.5 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $32.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 8% from $35.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 6% from $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 10% from $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.



GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $434.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,469 92,513 Marketable securities 23,735 39,497 Short-term bank deposits 202,684 155,879 Trade receivables, net 13,351 13,191 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,421 8,046 Inventories 10,854 11,580 301,514 320,706 Long-term investments Marketable securities 112,220 98,224 Long-term bank deposits 53,160 79,708 Severance pay funds 2,148 2,454 167,528 180,386 Property and equipment, net 21,186 20,240 Intangible assets, net 20,678 10,731 Other long-term assets 38,946 37,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,160 24,829 Goodwill 68,008 41,144 Total assets 642,020 635,370 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 6,770 4,310 Deferred revenues 107,117 99,922 Operating lease liabilities 4,546 5,090 Other payables and accrued expenses 38,683 56,565 157,116 165,887 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 71,761 67,065 Operating lease liabilities 20,254 22,360 Other long-term liabilities 19,202 10,065 111,217 99,490 Equity Radware Ltd. equity Share capital 731 730 Additional paid-in capital 490,069 471,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (7,059) (455 ) Treasury stock, at cost (290,580) (243,023) Retained earnings 145,526 141,568 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 338,687 369,993 Non–controlling interest 35,000 - Total equity 373,687 369,993 Total liabilities and equity 642,020 635,370





Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 70,521 73,418 219,343 209,854 Cost of revenues 13,138 13,294 39,967 38,398 Gross profit 57,383 60,124 179,376 171,456 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 22,083 18,639 64,076 54,501 Selling and marketing 31,416 29,588 93,989 87,827 General and administrative 7,278 6,024 19,542 15,771 Total operating expenses, net 60,777 54,251 177,607 158,099 Operating income (loss) (3,394) 5,873 1,769 13,357 Financial income, net 1,350 1,013 6,034 4,870 Income (loss) before taxes on income (2,044) 6,886 7,803 18,227 Taxes on income 920 1,921 3,845 4,825 Net income (loss) (2,964) 4,965 3,958 13,402 Basic net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders (0.07) 0.11 0.09 0.29 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share 44,623,247 45,838,968 45,063,925 45,891,234 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders (0.07) 0.10 0.09 0.28 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share 44,623,247 47,620,254 46,189,437 47,451,932





Radware Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 57,383 60,124 179,376 171,456 Stock-based compensation 103 51 287 149 Amortization of intangible assets 992 464 2,712 1,393 Non-GAAP gross profit 58,478 60,639 182,375 172,998 GAAP research and development, net 22,083 18,639 64,076 54,501 Stock-based compensation 1,775 1,434 5,219 3,786 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 20,308 17,205 58,857 50,715 GAAP selling and marketing 31,416 29,588 93,989 87,827 Stock-based compensation 3,356 2,212 8,248 6,294 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 28,060 27,376 85,741 81,533 GAAP general and administrative 7,278 6,024 19,542 15,771 Stock-based compensation 2,397 894 3,941 1,973 Litigation costs - 67 - 288 Acquisition costs - 629 1,142 629 Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,881 4,434 14,459 12,881 GAAP total operating expenses, net 60,777 54,251 177,607 158,099 Stock-based compensation 7,528 4,540 17,408 12,053 Litigation costs - 67 - 288 Acquisition costs - 629 1,142 629 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 53,249 49,015 159,057 145,129 GAAP operating income (loss) (3,394) 5,873 1,769 13,357 Stock-based compensation 7,631 4,591 17,695 12,202 Amortization of intangible assets 992 464 2,712 1,393 Litigation costs - 67 - 288 Acquisition costs - 629 1,142 629 Non-GAAP operating income 5,229 11,624 23,318 27,869 GAAP financial income, net 1,350 1,013 6,034 4,870 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 1,100 388 (1,714) 219 Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,450 1,401 4,320 5,089 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income (2,044) 6,886 7,803 18,227 Stock-based compensation 7,631 4,591 17,695 12,202 Amortization of intangible assets 992 464 2,712 1,393 Litigation costs - 67 - 288 Acquisition costs - 629 1,142 629 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 1,100 388 (1,714) 219 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 7,679 13,025 27,638 32,958 GAAP taxes on income 920 1,921 3,845 4,825 Tax related adjustments 62 62 185 185 Non-GAAP taxes on income 982 1,983 4,030 5,010 GAAP net income (loss) (2,964) 4,965 3,958 13,402 Stock-based compensation 7,631 4,591 17,695 12,202 Amortization of intangible assets 992 464 2,712 1,393 Litigation costs - 67 - 288 Acquisition costs - 629 1,142 629 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,100 388 (1,714) 219 Tax related adjustments (62) (62) (185) (185) Non-GAAP net income 6,697 11,042 23,608 27,948 GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.07) 0.104 0.09 0.28 Stock-based compensation 0.17 0.096 0.38 0.26 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.010 0.06 0.03 Litigation costs 0.00 0.001 0.00 0.01 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.013 0.02 0.01 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 0.02 0.008 (0.04) 0.00 Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.001) (0.00) (0.00) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.15 0.23 0.51 0.59 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 45,623,336 47,620,254 46,189,437 47,451,932





Radware Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(U.S Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) (2,964) 4,965 3,958 13,402 Exclude: Financial income, net. (1,350) (1,013) (6,034) (4,870) Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,097 2,527 8,814 7,712 Exclude: Taxes on income 920 1,921 3,845 4,825 EBITDA (297) 8,400 10,583 21,069 Stock-based compensation 7,631 4,591 17,695 12,202 Litigation costs - 67 - 288 Acquisition costs - 629 1,142 629 Exchange rate differences, net. 1,100 388 (1,714) 219 Tax related adjustments (62) (62) (185) (185) Adjusted EBITDA 8,372 14,013 27,521 34,222



