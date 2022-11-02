Global Green Hydrogen Market growth driven by low cost of making renewable energy is set to expand at 51% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Green Hydrogen Market size is likely to witness a 51% CAGR during 2022-2028 to amass notable returns by the end of the forecast timeframe.

Additionally, it describes the key elements that have shaped the dynamics of the market competition and its effect on revenues during the course of the evaluation. The study then examines the impact COVID-19 had on corporate profitability in prior years.

The industry growth is primarily driven by advancement of electrolysis technologies, significant demand from fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) & the power sector, and the reduction in the cost of producing renewable energy from all sources.

For the unversed, green hydrogen, which is an important element in achieving energy transition is a fuel created by electrolysis that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources like solar or wind. In addition to being a form of energy storage, green hydrogen is mainly used in the chemical and petrochemical industries.

Moreover, rising awareness of hydrogen's potential as an energy source as well as increasing efforts of government in making eco-friendly hydrogen ecosystems are projected to accelerate market outlook during the analysis timeframe.

Market segment overview:

On the basis of technology terrain, the market is branched into alkaline water electrolyzer, solid oxide electrolyzer, and polymer membrane electrolyzer. Out of which, the polymer membrane electrolyzer segment is poised to capture considerable market share during the forecast period.

Based on application ambit, the industry is classified into transportation, power generation & energy storage, and others. Among these, the power generation & energy storage segment is anticipated to gain traction during the forecast duration. By end-use, the market is categorized into industrial, aviation, automotive, and others. Speaking of storage, worldwide green hydrogen market is bifurcated into liquid and gas.

Regional scope:

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Asia Pacific (Australia, South Korea, China, ASEAN, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), Western Europe (UK, France, Spain, Benelux, Nordic, Italy, Germany, rest of Western Europe), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, rest of Eastern Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), and North America (U.S. and Canada).

Competitive dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, Uniper SE, Messer Group GmbH, Engie S.A., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Shell plc, Linde plc, Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Adani New Industries Limited, Air Liquide S.A., Cummins Inc., ITM Power plc, Ballard Power Systems Inc., FuelCell Energy, Inc., and Plug Power Inc. are the leading players in global green hydrogen industry.

Table of Contents:

1. Market Introduction

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Analysis of Russia-Ukraine War Impact and Road Ahead

7. Market Indicators and Background

8. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

9. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

10. Global Green Hydrogen Market: Key Investment Analysis

10.1. By Key Industry Players

10.2. By Application

10.3. By Technology

10.4. By Region

10.5. By End Use

10.6. M&A Activities

11. Global Green Hydrogen Market: Patent Analysis

12. Pricing Analysis

13. Parent Market Overview

14. Segmental Analysis

15. Regional Analysis

