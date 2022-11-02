Nutraceutical Products Market is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2018 & 2028 | Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Douglas Insights Search Engine database currently includes nutraceutical products and their respective market analyses. Industry professionals, business people, and market analysts can now utilise the information available on the market to easily identify the market's drivers and growth opportunities, as well as its obstacles, key players, and significant shareholders, in order to forecast current and future market trends. The data in the engine is well-sorted by price, date of publication, rating of the publisher, and a table of contents which makes access to the information much easier for the market professionals.

Nutraceuticals are classified as food, but they are used for dietary supplementation and medicinal purposes. The majority of nutraceuticals are derived from food products. However, they are also utilised for a variety of health-related applications. Pharmaceutical drugs are subject to rigorous testing and regulation, whereas nutraceuticals are not. However, current demand for nutraceuticals is rising due to the increased emphasis on healthcare in recent years.

Market Drivers

The market for nutraceutical products has a number of drivers that support its expansion. One of these is the rising need for nutraceuticals. The growing urban population makes people more vulnerable to health issues like cardiovascular disease, obesity, strokes, and other similar conditions, which is why the demand for nutraceuticals is rising. Food extracts found in nutraceutical products help to prevent these illnesses and improve a person's overall health.

Aside from that, consumer awareness of necessary nutrients and food extracts has significantly increased in the general population worldwide. People are turning away from inorganic products and food preservatives that are chemically laden. Many people are also becoming more aware of the nutrient deficiencies that exist in daily diets, which is why they are turning more and more to nutraceutical supplements in their lives.

The advancements in nutraceutical technology, where supplements are now available in different flavours, textures such as gummies, and even shapes and sizes, are also helping to enhance the market at present. Adults and children are all being marketed with different extracts, increasing their tendency to invest in these products.

The main hindrances to the market include the high cost of extracting many such food extracts, which make for very expensive supplements that not everyone can afford. Other than that, the lax regulatory methods that are required for the approval of nutraceuticals also create obstacles in the market’s growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the largest market share due to its continuous research into healthcare and products that help to improve healthcare. Aside from North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific also account for significant market shares.

The key players in the market include the Hain Celestial Group, Kraft Heinz Company, Freedom Food Group Limited, Barilla Group, Amway, Nestle, Raisio Group, Pfizer, and many others. These key players have the most financial influence over the industry, along with the right data, information, and tools to move forward with their research and development, helping to grow the market even further.

Nutraceuticals contain food extracts such as omega fatty acids. Other than that, they come in the form of tablets, capsules, snacks, beverages, confectionary products, and many other forms, which is why people can consume the product in any way they like.

Nutraceutical Products Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 ~ $250 BN Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX BN CAGR (2021-2028) 7.5% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increasing demand for nutraceutical, Consumer awareness regarding essential nutrients and food extracts and many more Segmentation By Type (Food, Beverages And Dietary Supplements), By Raw Material (Conventional Stores, Specialty Store And Drugstore & Pharmacies), By Source (Proteins & Amino Acids, Probiotics, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fiber & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Minerals And Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Hain Celestial Group, Kraft Heinz Company, Freedom Food Group Limited, Barilla Group, Amway, Nestle, Raisio Group, Pfizer, and many others

Segmentations

By Type:

Food

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

By Distribution Channel:

Conventional Stores

Speciality Store

Drugstore & Pharmacies

By Source:

Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fiber & Speciality Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

Prebiotics

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Nutraceutical Products industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Nutraceutical Products market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Nutraceutical Products market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Nutraceutical Products market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Nutraceutical Products and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Nutraceutical Products across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Nutraceutical Products Market, by Region, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Nutraceutical Products Market, by Type, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Nutraceutical Products Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Nutraceutical Products Market, by Source, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nutraceutical Products Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nutraceutical Products Market Dynamics

3.1. Nutraceutical Products Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Nutraceutical Products Market Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nutraceutical Products Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Nutraceutical Products Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Nutraceutical Products Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Nutraceutical Products Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Food

5.4.2. Beverages

5.4.3. Dietary Supplements

Chapter 6. Global Nutraceutical Products Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Nutraceutical Products Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Nutraceutical Products Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Nutraceutical Products Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Conventional Stores

6.4.2. Speciality Store

6.4.3. Drugstore & Pharmacies

Chapter 7. Global Nutraceutical Products Market, by Source

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Nutraceutical Products Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Nutraceutical Products Market Estimates & Forecasts by Source 2016-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Nutraceutical Products Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Proteins & Amino Acids

7.4.2. Probiotics

7.4.3. Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

7.4.4. Fiber & Speciality Carbohydrates

7.4.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

7.4.6. Vitamins

7.4.7. Prebiotics

7.4.8. Carotenoids

7.4.9. Minerals

7.4.10. Others

................... continued

