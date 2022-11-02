Global Human Microbiome Market Report 2022: Rising Focus on the Development of Therapeutics Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Microbiome Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Disease Type, By Technology, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Human Microbiome Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 32.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
Bacteria, viruses, archaea, and eukaryotes live both inside and outside of human bodies, making up the human microbiome. These organisms have an impact on human physiology in both health and disease, enhancing or inhibiting metabolic and immunological systems.
Microorganisms colonize diverse areas on and inside the human body, adapting to the unique characteristics of each niche. The gastrointestinal tract is dominated by facultative anaerobes, whereas the nasal cavity, respiratory tract, and skin surface are dominated by strict aerobes. Because of the biological connection of the organisms with the immune system throughout time, the indigenous organisms inside the human body are well adapted to the immune system. Human health and disease etiology are both influenced by changes in the gut microbial flora. These changes are caused by lifestyle choices and the prevalence of an illness. Dysbiosis makes the host more vulnerable to infection, the type of which varies on the anatomical place. The precise metabolic activities and functions of these microorganisms within each bodily location are compensated by the inherent diversity of the human microbiota. As a result, it's critical to comprehend the human microbiome's microbial composition and behaviors as they relate to health and disease.
Market Growth Factors
Rising focus on the development of therapeutics
The efficiency of medicinal drugs is significantly influenced by the microbiome of the human gut. Several studies have demonstrated that the appropriate balance of microorganisms in the human body can help treat a variety of ailments over time. This link between bacteria and specific diseases may open up new possibilities for drug developers (or vaccine manufacturers). Because microbes are rich in enzymes, they can be exploited in a variety of therapeutic applications, including the search for new medicines. Microbiome therapy has grown in popularity in recent years. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) spent USD 215 million on the Human Microbiome Project (HMP) along with USD 728 million on extramural human microbiome research initiatives outside of the HMP over a ten-year period (fiscal years 2007-2016).
Application in cancer treatment
The gut microbiota has been linked to cancer and has been found to boost the efficacy of anticancer drugs. Resistance to chemo medicines or immune checkpoint inhibitors is linked to the altered gut microbiota, whereas supplementation with other bacterial species restores anticancer treatment responses. Altering the gut microbiota can improve the efficacy of anticancer medicines. Regardless of the important findings from preclinical models and clinical data from cancer patients, a better understanding of the microbiota's interactions with cancer therapy can help researchers develop new cancer prevention strategies, stratify patients for more effective treatment, and reduce treatment complications.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Stringent government regulations
Probiotics have not been approved by the FDA as a live biotherapeutic product, which is a biological outcome instead of a vaccine that includes live organisms employed to prevent or cure a disease or condition in humans. However, there are FDA-regulated foods containing probiotics that are legally available, including dietary supplements, and these items cannot be sold to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent any diseases. Probiotic supplements are heavily promoted in both retail stores and on the internet. Whereas the FDA has not yet approved any probiotics for therapeutic use, some are currently undergoing clinical trials and may soon be sold as biologics or other medications or is expected to be exempted from sellable biological products. The existing FDA regulatory standards for probiotics are not tailored.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Product
- Drugs
- Diagnostic Tests
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics, and
- Others
By Disease Type
- Infectious Diseases
- Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Cancer, and
- Others
By Technology
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Metabolomics
By Application
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
By Type
- Microbiome Consortia Transplantation (FMT)
- Peptide
- Live Biotherapeutic Product
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
- 4D pharma plc
- OptiBiotix Health Plc
- Synlogic, Inc.
- Second Genome, Inc.
- Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
- Ferring Holdings SA
- Enterome
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Human Microbiome Market by Product
Chapter 4. Global Human Microbiome Market by Disease Type
Chapter 5. Global Human Microbiome Market by Technology
Chapter 6. Global Human Microbiome Market by Application
Chapter 7. Global Human Microbiome Market by Type
Chapter 8. Global Human Microbiome Market by Region
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmeu3n
Attachment