Automation Testing Market to hit USD 80 Billion By 2032: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automation testing market is expected to reach USD 80 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The growing use of Agile and DevOps models by major organizations in complex software development to be a key factor propelling industry growth. These models assist companies in determining the effectiveness of their software testing processes. Some of the processes include high-level test automation and quality assurance frameworks that expedite product time to market. Organizations are thus choosing to implement DevOps and Agile methodologies using automation testing frameworks, to obtain extensive insights into their software testing data and maximize their software delivery lifecycle.

The automation testing market revenue from the non-functional testing component segment is estimated to cross USD 20 billion by 2032. Organizations are making substantial investments in the development of software that effectively secures data and products. Automated non-functional test frameworks offer optimal coverage of the test suite and help companies in attaining numerous advantages. These include lower business costs and faster outcomes, among other benefits, further fueling the use of non-functional automation testing solutions in software development.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3110

The government and public sector application is projected to reach USD 5 billion in 2032. Government and public sector organizations are often involved in the management of information security, large databases, and financial record transactions. This necessitates the use of robust software applications and services that need advanced testing. Automated testing providers can aid development companies in delivering cost-effective and improved services to stakeholders and citizens, further driving product consumption for government purposes.





Automation testing market share from the embedded software endpoint interface is set to register 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. This growth can be credited to the rising integration of embedded software in industrial applications. The industrial sector is focused on establishing smart factories and adopting robotic process automation (RPA). Since software-embedded devices operate in real-time situations, they need to undergo frequent testing. This, in turn, is creating lucrative opportunities for business expansion.

Regionally speaking, the Asia Pacific region held approximately 15% of the automation testing market share in 2022. Growing digitalization in India and China has increased the adoption of novel automation services in the region. Furthermore, the presence of skilled IT professionals in addition to low labor wages makes India one of the world’s largest IT software and service outsourcing hubs, creating a strong demand for testing solutions. Moreover, the rapid growth of the consumer electronics sector in India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan has also fostered the adoption of automation testing services in the region.

Some of the major key players operating in the automation testing market include Accenture, Cognizant, IBM, TCS, Capgemini, Wipro, Tricentis, Qualitest, Eggplant, Cigniti Technologies Limited, CGI, Inc, and Atos SE. Some of these companies are inking strategic collaborations to expand their business operations.

Citing an instance, in January 2021, tech products & services company Cygnet Infotech inked a collaboration agreement with cross-browser testing cloud LambdaTest. Under this collaboration, LambdaTest integrated with TestingWhiz, as part of the company’s effort to reinforce its core competencies and improve its business landscape worldwide.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3110

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automation testing industry 3600 snapshots, 2018-2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023 - 2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.4.1 Testing type trends

2.4.2 Service trends

2.5 End point interface trends

2.6 Application trends

Chapter 3 Automation Testing Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry landscape, 2018-2032

3.3 COVID-19 impact

3.4 Russia-Ukraine war impact

3.5 Automation testing industry ecosystem analysis

3.6 Profit margin analysis

3.7 Technology & innovation landscape

3.8 Patent landscape

3.9 Key initiative & news

3.10 Regulatory landscape

3.11 Industry impact forces

3.11.1 Growth drivers

3.11.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.12 Investment portfolio

3.13 Growth potential analysis

3.14 Porter’s analysis

3.15 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.