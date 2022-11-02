Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2022: Emergence of Connected Enterprises and Requirement of Mass Manufacturing of Products Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Automation Market By Component, By Hardware, By Software Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





According to the report the industrial automation market was valued at $196.36 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $443.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes. Automation provides higher production rates and increased productivity, more efficient use of materials, better product quality, improved safety, shorter workweeks for labor, and reduced factory lead times.

Furthermore, the major factors driving the industrial automation market are the emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products, and increasing adoption of digital techniques and AR technologies in manufacturing.

Moreover, growing demand for Industrial IoT is boosting the industrial automation market size. However, significant initial capital investments and re-investments and lack of technical proficiency and lack of awareness for maintenance. are hampering the industrial automation market growth.

On the contrary, increased demand for safety compliance automation solutions expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the sensor data analytics market forecast.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the industrial automation market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing industrial automation market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the industrial automation market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industrial automation market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Hardware

Industrial Sensors

Machine Vision Systems

Field Instruments

Industrial Robots

Robot Type

Traditional Industrial Robots

Collaborative Robots

Human machine Interface

Industrial PCs

Others

By Software Type

Manufacturing Execution System

Industrial Safety

Plant Asset Management

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

Programmable Logic Controller

Distributed Control System

By Industry Vertical

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and bevarages

Chemicals

Energy and Power

Metal and Mining

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Emerson Electric Co

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Yocogawa Electric Corporation

Omron Corpporation

Endress+Hauser group services AG

Fanuc Corporation

WIKA USA

Dwyer Instruments, LLC

Stratasys

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

General Electric

Adisra

Fizyr

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT



CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY HARDWARE



CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY SOFTWARE TYPE



CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



CHAPTER 8: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugrwzo