Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2022: Emergence of Connected Enterprises and Requirement of Mass Manufacturing of Products Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Automation Market By Component, By Hardware, By Software Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report the industrial automation market was valued at $196.36 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $443.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes. Automation provides higher production rates and increased productivity, more efficient use of materials, better product quality, improved safety, shorter workweeks for labor, and reduced factory lead times.
Furthermore, the major factors driving the industrial automation market are the emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products, and increasing adoption of digital techniques and AR technologies in manufacturing.
Moreover, growing demand for Industrial IoT is boosting the industrial automation market size. However, significant initial capital investments and re-investments and lack of technical proficiency and lack of awareness for maintenance. are hampering the industrial automation market growth.
On the contrary, increased demand for safety compliance automation solutions expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the sensor data analytics market forecast.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the industrial automation market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing industrial automation market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the industrial automation market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industrial automation market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
By Hardware
- Industrial Sensors
- Machine Vision Systems
- Field Instruments
- Industrial Robots
- Robot Type
- Traditional Industrial Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Human machine Interface
- Industrial PCs
- Others
By Software Type
- Manufacturing Execution System
- Industrial Safety
- Plant Asset Management
- Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition
- Programmable Logic Controller
- Distributed Control System
By Industry Vertical
- Oil and Gas
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Food and bevarages
- Chemicals
- Energy and Power
- Metal and Mining
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Mexico
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Emerson Electric Co
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Yocogawa Electric Corporation
- Omron Corpporation
- Endress+Hauser group services AG
- Fanuc Corporation
- WIKA USA
- Dwyer Instruments, LLC
- Stratasys
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ABB Ltd
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- General Electric
- Adisra
- Fizyr
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT
CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY HARDWARE
CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY SOFTWARE TYPE
CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 8: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
