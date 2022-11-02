Automotive E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Emerging Economies Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive E-Commerce Market By Components, By Vendors, By Vehicle Type, By Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive industry has experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. The Covid-19 pandemic is making vehicle manufacturers focus on development of alternate sales channel with minimum contact. Moreover, the consumer inclination toward online sales channel owing to its ease is anticipated to fortify the demand for automotive e-commerce up to a great degree during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the automotive e-commerce market in 2021, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with surge in customer inclination toward advancements of the electronic accessories such as infotainment units, music system, and others fuel the growth of the automotive e-commerce market.
There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the automotive e-commerce market, such as growth of automotive aftermarket services, advancement of multiple payment modes, and increase in penetration of internet & smartphones. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market.
Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries that is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the aftermarket sales, which is expected to boost the market.
Key Market Segments
By Components
- Informational and Multimedia
- Engine Component
- Tires and Wheels
- Interior Accessories
- Exterior Accessories
- Electrical Products
By Vendors
- OEM
- Third Party Vendors
By Vehicle Type
- Two Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
By Operation
- Transportation
- Warehouse
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Poland
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Asean
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Advance Auto Parts
- JC Whitney
- Tire Rack.com
- Flipkart
- Amazon
- U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
- Napa Auto Parts
- O'Reilly Auto Parts
- e-bay Inc
- Arch Auto Parts
- Pep Boys
- Auto Anything
- Rock Auto.com
- Alibaba Group
- CARiD
- Auto Zone
- Sears
