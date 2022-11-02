Automotive E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Emerging Economies Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive E-Commerce Market By Components, By Vendors, By Vehicle Type, By Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive industry has experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. The Covid-19 pandemic is making vehicle manufacturers focus on development of alternate sales channel with minimum contact. Moreover, the consumer inclination toward online sales channel owing to its ease is anticipated to fortify the demand for automotive e-commerce up to a great degree during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the automotive e-commerce market in 2021, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with surge in customer inclination toward advancements of the electronic accessories such as infotainment units, music system, and others fuel the growth of the automotive e-commerce market.



There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the automotive e-commerce market, such as growth of automotive aftermarket services, advancement of multiple payment modes, and increase in penetration of internet & smartphones. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market.

Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries that is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the aftermarket sales, which is expected to boost the market.



Key Market Segments

By Components

Informational and Multimedia

Engine Component

Tires and Wheels

Interior Accessories

Exterior Accessories

Electrical Products

By Vendors

OEM

Third Party Vendors

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Operation

Transportation

Warehouse

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Poland

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Asean

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Advance Auto Parts

JC Whitney

Tire Rack.com

Flipkart

Amazon

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Napa Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts

e-bay Inc

Arch Auto Parts

Pep Boys

Auto Anything

Rock Auto.com

Alibaba Group

CARiD

Auto Zone

Sears

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY VENDORS



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY OPERATION



CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

