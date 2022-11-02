Healthcare Fabrics Market Size & Share is Expected to Gain $23.3 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Fabrics Market is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from USD 16.8 billion in 2020, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The availability of smart fabrics is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the manufacturers of healthcare fabrics. Smart fabric is a wearable material that incorporates electronics. Smart fabrics are produced by embedding tiny semiconductors and sensors into the fabrics. The use of smart fabrics in patients’ clothing can help monitor heart rate, blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature, respiratory rate, humidity, and pH level. Smart textile is being developed using fibers, including cotton, polyester, and linen.

List of Key Players in Healthcare Fabrics Market:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US) Berry Global Group Inc. (US) Freudenberg Group (Germany) Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ (Finland) Asahi Kasei Corporation (Switzerland) Knoll Inc. (US) Eximus Corporation (India) Paramount Tech Fab Industries (India) Carnegie Fabrics LLC (US) Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. (Israel)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Healthcare Fabrics Market:

Drivers: Improved quality of healthcare fabrics Restraint Increased carbon-footprint due to use of female hygiene products Opportunities: Advancements in medical science and textile industry Challenges: Counterfeited healthcare clothing in the market

Key Findings of the Study:

Polypropylene is the largest raw material in the healthcare fabrics market. Non-woven is estimated to be the largest fabric type of the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period. Hygiene is estimated to be the largest application of the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to be the largest market for healthcare fabrics during the forecast period.

Polypropylene is the largest raw material in the healthcare fabrics market.

Polypropylene is estimated to account for the largest share in the healthcare fabrics market in 2019. Polypropylene is a lightweight synthetic fiber made from a propylene monomer obtained from naphtha that produces a greater volume of flat and porous fiber. It is the lightest of all the fibers. The thermal conductivity of these fibers is very high and can retain heat for a longer time. It is warmer than wool and is, hence, widely used in apparel.

Non-woven is estimated to be the largest fabric type of the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period.

Non-woven fabric is estimated to have accounted for the largest share of the healthcare fabrics market in 2019. Non-woven fabrics are innovative, versatile, and indispensable. These fabrics are commonly characterized by their manufacturing process, which includes dry laid, wet laid, spunmelt, and others. Different processes are used to manufacture products with desired characteristics. Non-woven fabrics are used in various non-woven fabrics ranging from baby diapers to adult incontinence products.

Hygiene is estimated to be the largest application of the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period.

Hygiene is the largest application of the healthcare fabrics market. Hygiene products include sanitary napkins and baby diapers, which are disposable products. Various non-woven fabrics, based on their properties, are used to produce these products. Polypropylene fibers are mainly used in manufacturing these products owing to their high absorbency. Cotton is also a major fiber used in manufacturing baby diapers.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for healthcare fabrics during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest market for healthcare fabrics, followed by APAC and North America. The growth of the healthcare fabrics market in Europe is supported by growing consumer awareness about hygienic and healthier products and expansion of the healthcare industry because of rising aging population. The market in Europe will also be supported by the continuous growth of the technical textiles industry and the rising demand for high-quality commodity products. According to the European Commission, Europe is one of the leaders in textile and clothing and represents more than 30% of the overall textiles market

