Parsons Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights
- Revenue increases 19% year-over-year to $1,134 million, includes organic growth of 11%
- Organic revenue growth driven by both segments: Critical Infrastructure 13% and Federal Solutions 10%
- Net income increases 53% to $30 million
- Adjusted EBITDA increases 22% to $103 million
- Cash flow from operations increases 59% year-over-year, and 28% for the first nine months of 2022
- Book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x on contract awards growth of 21%
- Increasing midpoints of 2022 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow guidance ranges
CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
CEO Commentary
“We delivered strong third quarter financial results, with record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. “We are executing against our strategy and benefiting from our portfolio that is well-aligned to important macroenvironment trends in two well-funded and growing markets. We will continue to invest in our people and technologies to drive future shareholder value.”
Third Quarter 2022 Results
Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021)
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $178 million, or 19%, to $1,134 million. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 11% due to the ramp-up of work on existing and new contracts and strong hiring. The company’s Xator acquisition contributed approximately $71 million of revenue in the third quarter of 2022. Operating income increased 61% to $64 million primarily due to strong revenue growth while managing costs, lower acquisition amortization expenses, and contributions from Xator. Net income increased 53% to $30 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.27 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.18 in the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the third quarter of 2022 was $103 million, an 22% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.1% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 8.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.48 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.44 in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increases were driven primarily by strong operating leverage and contributions from Xator.
Segment Results
Federal Solutions Segment
Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021)
|Three Months Ended
|Growth
|Nine Months Ended
|Growth
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Dollars/
Percent
|Percent
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Dollars/
Percent
|Percent
|Revenue
|$
|620,416
|$
|499,291
|$
|121,125
|24
|%
|$
|1,649,601
|$
|1,394,035
|$
|255,566
|18
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|61,111
|$
|46,559
|$
|14,552
|31
|%
|$
|151,560
|$
|111,195
|$
|40,365
|36
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|9.9
|%
|9.3
|%
|0.6
|%
|6
|%
|9.2
|%
|8.0
|%
|1.2
|%
|15
|%
Third quarter 2022 revenue increased $121 million, or 24%, compared to the prior year period due to organic growth of 10% and approximately $71 million from Xator. Organic revenue growth was primarily driven by increased activity on existing contracts and the ramp-up of recent contract awards.
Third quarter 2022 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $15 million, or 31%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.9% from 9.3% in the prior year period. These increases were driven primarily by strong revenue growth while continuing to control costs.
Critical Infrastructure Segment
Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021)
|Three Months Ended
|Growth
|Nine Months Ended
|Growth
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Dollars/
Percent
|Percent
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Dollars/
Percent
|Percent
|Revenue
|$
|513,954
|$
|456,759
|$
|57,195
|13
|%
|$
|1,442,559
|$
|1,316,068
|$
|126,491
|10
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|41,576
|$
|37,833
|$
|3,743
|10
|%
|$
|102,789
|$
|107,623
|$
|(4,834
|)
|-4
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|8.1
|%
|8.3
|%
|-0.2
|%
|-2
|%
|7.1
|%
|8.2
|%
|-1.1
|%
|-13
|%
Third quarter 2022 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $57 million, or 13% (all organic), compared to the prior year period primarily by increased activity on existing contracts, the ramp-up of recent contract awards, and increased worldwide hiring activity.
Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $4 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 8.1% from 8.3% in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by strong revenue growth, partially offset by lower equity in earnings.
Third Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators
- Book-to-bill ratio (third quarter): 1.1x on net bookings of $1.3 billion
- Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.0x on net bookings of $4.0 billion.
- Total backlog: $8.2 billion.
- Cash flow from operating activities: Third quarter 2022: $123 million compared to $77 million in third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, cash flow from operating activities was $148 million, compared to $116 million in the prior year period.
- Net Debt: Cash and cash equivalents were $148 million and total debt was $695 million. The company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was 1.6x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.
Significant Contract Wins
Parsons continues to win large strategic single and multiple-award contracts in well-funded areas of national security and critical infrastructure importance.
- Awarded a $121 million option year on our Combatant Commands Cyber Mission Support contract, where we provide offensive and defensive cyber operations, and open-source intelligence in support of joint all-domain operations.
- Awarded $120 million of new work under two contracts to support the development of two major industrial cities in the Middle East. On these giga-projects, we only booked the first phase of each contract.
- Awarded $117 million of new project work under the FAA’s Technical Support Services contract to provide engineering, construction oversight, installation, and technical services. Over $70 million of the growth on this contract was funded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- Awarded a $104 million TEAMS Next Facilities Lifecycle Management re-compete contract to provide advisory and technical services support to the Missile Defense Agency.
- Award a $75 million contract extension by a classified customer to provide comprehensive cyber vulnerability assessments for weapons systems.
- Awarded a new $24 million dollar task order for a military service branch to perform remedial investigations and feasibility studies where PFAS and other contaminant releases have occurred. Our Parsons emerging contaminant team has been aggressively pursuing opportunities and building market share with a total of over $40 million in new contract wins over the last nine months.
- Awarded prime positions on three multiple-award IDIQ contacts. The first one is a classified contract to provide offensive cyber operations with a $5 billion ceiling value over 10 years. The second IDIQ win is for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Assessment, Exercise, and Modeling and Simulation Support contract with a $850 million ceiling over 10 years. The third IDIQ is for the Huntsville U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center. This contract to provide electronic security systems design and maintenance has a $675 million ceiling value over seven years.
Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
The company is increasing the midpoints of its fiscal year 2022 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow guidance ranges to reflect its strong third quarter operating performance and its outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2022 guidance.
|Current Fiscal Year
2022 Guidance
|Prior Fiscal Year
2022 Guidance
|Revenue
|$4.05 billion - $4.20 billion
|$3.95 billion - $4.15 billion
|Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest
|$340 million - $360 million
|$330 million - $360 million
|Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|$255 million - $275 million
|$240 million - $280 million
Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2022.
PARSONS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Revenue
|$
|1,134,370
|$
|956,050
|$
|3,092,160
|$
|2,710,103
|Direct cost of contracts
|872,423
|734,652
|2,388,095
|2,084,062
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
|(974
|)
|9,570
|10,237
|26,528
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|196,960
|191,231
|581,969
|566,991
|Operating income
|64,013
|39,737
|132,333
|85,578
|Interest income
|382
|65
|618
|315
|Interest expense
|(6,323
|)
|(4,052
|)
|(14,786
|)
|(13,503
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(685
|)
|184
|(304
|)
|(1,202
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(6,626
|)
|(3,803
|)
|(14,472
|)
|(14,390
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|57,387
|35,934
|117,861
|71,188
|Income tax expense
|(13,792
|)
|(9,165
|)
|(27,643
|)
|(18,378
|)
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
|43,595
|26,769
|90,218
|52,810
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(14,024
|)
|(7,411
|)
|(21,685
|)
|(17,711
|)
|Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|$
|29,571
|$
|19,358
|$
|68,533
|$
|35,099
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.34
|Diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.33
Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS
(in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|103,608
|102,478
|103,684
|102,464
|Stock-based awards
|918
|752
|747
|638
|Convertible senior notes
|8,917
|8,917
|8,917
|8,917
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|113,443
|112,147
|113,348
|112,018
Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes
(in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|29,571
|19,358
|68,533
|35,099
|Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment
|545
|534
|1,627
|1,593
|Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|30,116
|19,892
|70,160
|36,692
PARSONS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share information)
(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents (including $62,544 and $78,514 Cash of consolidated joint ventures)
|$
|147,539
|$
|342,608
|Restricted cash and investments
|-
|1,275
|Accounts receivable, net (including $187,482 and $140,266 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net)
|710,721
|598,311
|Contract assets (including $11,665 and $8,779 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures)
|642,264
|579,216
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $6,870 and $18,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures)
|110,274
|110,941
|Total current assets
|1,610,798
|1,632,351
|Property and equipment, net (including $1,987 and $1,721 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net)
|94,518
|104,196
|Right of use assets, operating leases
|161,602
|182,672
|Goodwill
|1,661,107
|1,412,690
|Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
|99,424
|110,688
|Intangible assets, net
|273,442
|207,821
|Deferred tax assets
|139,890
|134,393
|Other noncurrent assets
|54,209
|46,129
|Total assets
|$
|4,094,990
|$
|3,830,940
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable (including $61,545 and $78,558 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures)
|$
|200,847
|$
|196,286
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $83,831 and $82,746 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)
|682,677
|599,089
|Contract liabilities (including $18,376 and $14,333 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)
|197,749
|171,671
|Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases
|59,056
|55,902
|Income taxes payable
|9,150
|7,836
|Total current liabilities
|1,149,479
|1,030,784
|Long-term employee incentives
|15,637
|15,997
|Long-term debt
|694,718
|591,922
|Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases
|121,172
|148,893
|Deferred tax liabilities
|10,409
|11,400
|Other long-term liabilities
|98,483
|94,832
|Total liabilities
|2,089,898
|1,893,828
|Contingencies (Note 12)
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,087,771 and 146,276,880 shares issued; 39,326,392 and 33,331,494 public shares outstanding; 64,144,230 and 70,328,237 ESOP shares outstanding
|146,088
|146,277
|Treasury stock, 42,617,149 shares at cost
|(867,391
|)
|(867,391
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,678,653
|2,684,979
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|15,008
|(53,529
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(19,292
|)
|(9,568
|)
|Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity
|1,953,066
|1,900,768
|Noncontrolling interests
|52,026
|36,344
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,005,092
|1,937,112
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,094,990
|$
|3,830,940
PARSONS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
|$
|90,218
|$
|52,810
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|90,668
|106,540
|Amortization of debt issue costs
|1,959
|2,173
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(261
|)
|357
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(3
|)
|8
|Deferred taxes
|(6,334
|)
|(4,369
|)
|Foreign currency transaction gains and losses
|3,502
|3,107
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
|(10,237
|)
|(26,528
|)
|Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|25,626
|20,547
|Stock-based compensation
|14,991
|15,544
|Contributions of treasury stock
|41,980
|41,312
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated
joint ventures:
|Accounts receivable
|(90,913
|)
|70,355
|Contract assets
|(62,861
|)
|13,262
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|8,772
|(19,596
|)
|Accounts payable
|(918
|)
|(39,341
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|20,220
|(86,402
|)
|Contract liabilities
|26,665
|(16,294
|)
|Income taxes
|1,160
|(498
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(5,866
|)
|(17,273
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|148,368
|115,714
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(19,784
|)
|(12,803
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|573
|1,049
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(379,272
|)
|(197,672
|)
|Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|(13,637
|)
|(36,102
|)
|Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|9,443
|729
|Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|-
|14,335
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(402,677
|)
|(230,464
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement
|680,900
|-
|Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement
|(579,700
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Payments for debt costs and credit agreement
|(870
|)
|(1,937
|)
|Payments for acquired warrants
|(11,243
|)
|-
|Contributions by noncontrolling interests
|8,299
|1,688
|Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|(14,290
|)
|(37,246
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(19,500
|)
|(8,701
|)
|Taxes paid on vested stock
|(6,135
|)
|(2,242
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|2,724
|2,773
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|60,185
|(95,665
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(2,220
|)
|(97
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(196,344
|)
|(210,512
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|Beginning of year
|343,883
|487,215
|End of period
|$
|147,539
|$
|276,703
Contract Awards
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Federal Solutions
|$
|685,599
|$
|560,733
|$
|1,535,041
|$
|2,203,767
|Critical Infrastructure
|572,657
|482,836
|1,631,982
|1,532,359
|Total Awards
|$
|1,258,256
|$
|1,043,569
|$
|3,167,023
|$
|3,736,126
Backlog
(in thousands)
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Federal Solutions:
|Funded
|$
|1,448,615
|$
|1,471,631
|Unfunded
|3,656,421
|4,149,903
|Total Federal Solutions
|5,105,036
|5,621,534
|Critical Infrastructure:
|Funded
|3,066,325
|2,893,008
|Unfunded
|57,628
|69,997
|Total Critical Infrastructure
|3,123,953
|2,963,005
|Total Backlog
|$
|8,228,989
|$
|8,584,539
Book-To-Bill Ratio1:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Federal Solutions
|1.1
|1.1
|0.9
|1.6
|Critical Infrastructure
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|1.2
|Overall
|1.1
|1.1
|1.0
|1.4
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
PARSONS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|$
|29,571
|$
|19,358
|$
|68,533
|$
|35,099
|Interest expense, net
|5,941
|3,987
|14,168
|13,188
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|13,792
|9,165
|27,643
|18,378
|Depreciation and amortization (a)
|29,578
|37,232
|90,668
|106,540
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|14,024
|7,411
|21,685
|17,711
|Equity-based compensation
|7,125
|3,224
|15,814
|15,125
|Transaction-related costs (b)
|2,563
|2,537
|14,486
|9,269
|Restructuring (c)
|-
|357
|213
|507
|Other (d)
|93
|1,121
|1,139
|3,001
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|102,687
|$
|84,392
|$
|254,349
|$
|218,818
|(a)
|Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, is $25.3 million and $77.4 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.3 million and $13.3 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, is $32.4 million and $92.6 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.8 million and $14.0 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.
|(b)
|Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.
|(c)
|Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.
|(d)
|Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.
PARSONS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation
|$
|61,004
|$
|46,481
|$
|151,287
|$
|110,963
|Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
|107
|78
|273
|232
|Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
|$
|61,111
|$
|46,559
|$
|151,560
|$
|111,195
|Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation
|27,545
|30,371
|81,020
|89,845
|Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
|14,031
|7,462
|21,769
|17,778
|Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
|$
|41,576
|$
|37,833
|$
|102,789
|$
|107,623
|Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
|$
|102,687
|$
|84,392
|$
|254,349
|$
|218,818
PARSONS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation
(in thousands, except per share information)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|$
|29,571
|$
|19,358
|$
|68,533
|$
|35,099
|Acquisition related intangible asset amortization
|19,071
|27,039
|58,875
|76,048
|Equity-based compensation
|7,125
|3,224
|15,814
|15,125
|Transaction-related costs (a)
|2,563
|2,537
|14,486
|9,269
|Restructuring (b)
|-
|357
|213
|507
|Other (c)
|93
|1,121
|1,139
|3,001
|Tax effect on adjustments
|(8,361
|)
|(8,595
|)
|(23,887
|)
|(25,967
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|50,062
|45,041
|135,173
|113,082
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding
|103,608
|102,478
|103,684
|102,464
|Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d)
|104,526
|103,230
|104,431
|103,101
|Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.30
|$
|1.10
|Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.10
|(a)
|Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.
|(b)
|Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives
|(c)
|Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.
|(d)
|Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge.
_____________________
1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.