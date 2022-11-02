Europe Luxury Retailing Market Report 2022: Size, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2016-2026 Featuring LVMH, Richemont, Kering, Chanel, Swatch, & Hermes

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Luxury Retailing Market Size, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the Europe Luxury Retailing which includes Analysis, market forecasts, brands and trends in the Europe Luxury Retail Market 2016-2026

In 2022, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, multiple luxury retailers such as LVMH, Gucci, Prada have suspended business in the country for an indefinite period. This will severely affect regional luxury retail sales as it also limits Russian luxury spending outside of Russia.

  • The European luxury retail market will face a major drawback due to ongoing geo-political tensions in East-Europe
  • Digital and physical expansions in the region have become imperative for brands to stay relevant
  • Metaverse, NFT and sustainability are emerging trends for luxury brands
  • LVMH's stable of brands dominated Europe with 19.6% market share in 2021

  • Gain a comprehensive knowledge on Europe Luxury retail market and develop a competitive advantage
  • Investigate current trends in Europe luxury retail market to identify the best opportunities to exploit
  • Analysis of key luxury retail players operating in Europe
  • Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the key consumer and technology trends influencing the luxury fashion market in APAC region
  • Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior in APAC region

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Trends in the Luxury Retail Market
  • Europe Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2025
  • Regional Performance and Forecasts 2021-2026
  • Category Performance and Forecasts 2021-2026
  • Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Brands
  • Competitive Landscape: Brand Profiles
  • Methodology, Definitions and Contacts

  • LVMH
  • Richemont
  • Kering
  • Chanel
  • Swatch
  • Hermes

