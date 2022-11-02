Europe Luxury Retailing Market Report 2022: Size, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2016-2026 Featuring LVMH, Richemont, Kering, Chanel, Swatch, & Hermes

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Luxury Retailing Market Size, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the Europe Luxury Retailing which includes Analysis, market forecasts, brands and trends in the Europe Luxury Retail Market 2016-2026

In 2022, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, multiple luxury retailers such as LVMH, Gucci, Prada have suspended business in the country for an indefinite period. This will severely affect regional luxury retail sales as it also limits Russian luxury spending outside of Russia.



The European luxury retail market will face a major drawback due to ongoing geo-political tensions in East-Europe

Digital and physical expansions in the region have become imperative for brands to stay relevant

Metaverse, NFT and sustainability are emerging trends for luxury brands

LVMH's stable of brands dominated Europe with 19.6% market share in 2021

Gain a comprehensive knowledge on Europe Luxury retail market and develop a competitive advantage

Investigate current trends in Europe luxury retail market to identify the best opportunities to exploit

Analysis of key luxury retail players operating in Europe

Executive Summary

Key Trends in the Luxury Retail Market

Europe Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2025

Regional Performance and Forecasts 2021-2026

Category Performance and Forecasts 2021-2026

Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Brands

Competitive Landscape: Brand Profiles

Methodology, Definitions and Contacts

Companies Mentioned

LVMH

Richemont

Kering

Chanel

Swatch

Hermes

