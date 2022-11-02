United States Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape Report 2022-2026 with a Review of Major Sports Media Rights

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States of America (USA) Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States of America Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in the USA today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.



Key Highlights

Total pay-TV subscriptions will decrease by 20.6 million over the 2021-2026 forecast period, reaching 46.1 million in 2026.

The USA's appetite for on-demand entertainment will lead to SVOD accounts growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the 2021-2026 forecast period, reaching 444.4 million in 2026.

USA' smartphone subscription penetration of population reached an estimated 84.1% in 2021. Over the forecast period, the smartphone subscription penetration of the population will rise to 106.3% by 2026.

Scope

The traditional broadcast networks still lead, with CBS being the country's most-watched network of 2021, followed by NBC, ABC and Fox.

Pay-TV operators had an estimated 66.8 million subscribers in 2021, a 10.5% fall from 2020.

The USA had an estimated 318.7 million SVOD accounts at the end of 2021, an increase of 48.2 million or 17.8% from 2020.

4G is the leading mobile technology with an estimated 80.1% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2021.

Cable held an estimated 68.6% share of the total fixed broadband access lines in 2021. However, we expect cable subscription share to decline to 65.6% by 2026, as other technologies like fiber and fixed wireless access continue to grow over the forecast period.

