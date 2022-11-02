Saudi Arabia Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2022: Overall Telecom and Pay-TV Services Revenue will Grow to Reach $16.2 billion in 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 3.1% During 2021-2026

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Saudi Arabia will grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026, to reach $16.2 billion in 2026.

'The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Saudi Arabia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

Mobile data service revenues will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over 2021-2026, driven by telcos offering innovative digital services and products, the integration of ICT and communication services and growing adoption of 5G for use cases such as live video streaming and gaming.

Fixed broadband service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 7.6% over 2021-2026, supported by improved customer experience owing to higher speed and lower latency fiber connectivity offered by telcos.

Companies Mentioned

STC

Mobily

Zain

Virgin

Go,Lebara

Salam (ITC)

Red Bull Mobile

ART

OSN

beIN Sports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp6mbm