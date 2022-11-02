Indonesia Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2022: Total Telecom and Pay-TV Service Revenues will grow at a CAGR of 2.8% Over 2021-2026, Supported by Fixed Broadband and Mobile Data Segments

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total telecom and pay-TV service revenues in Indonesia will grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the 2021-2026 period, mainly supported by contributions from fixed broadband and mobile data segments.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Indonesia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Mobile data will remain the largest revenue contributor over 2021-2026, driven by continued rise in 5G subscriptions on the back of 5G network expansions by operators, and growing mobile data ARPU.

Fixed broadband revenue will increase during the forecast period, supported by growing adoption of higher-ARPU FTTH services supported by ongoing fiber infrastructure expansions by operators.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Indonesia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

